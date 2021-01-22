For Jan. 4-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 4 – A North Face jacket, Apple AirPods, an REI puffy jacket and a leather messenger bag were reported stolen from a vehicle at IPR School, 4545 77th St. W., for a loss of $934.
Harassment was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue.
Domestic assault and violation of a restraining order were reported at T-Mobile, 7531 France Ave. S.
A fan and microwave were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $140.
Snowboarding gear, cash and other items were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $3,750.
$1,000 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
$387 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Ave.
Jan. 5 – A 19-year-old was arrested for fleeing police on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI on Cahill Road near Dewey Hill Road.
A 33-year-old male was arrested after driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Fraud resulting in a $2,651 loss was reported on the 5600 block of McGuire Road.
A license plate worth $25 was reported stolen at P & L Auto, 5625 78th St. W.
$410 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 6 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Tax paperwork was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
$51 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Rosland Park, 4300 66th St. W.
$2,200 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Braemar Boulevard.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and other traffic violations on the 7700 block of France Avenue.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for drugs and shoplifting on the 6900 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 7 – A Jamis bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A passport was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were arrested for possession of a stolen firearm at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
An HP laptop worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Jan. 8 – An officer assisted another agency at the Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 5900 block of Zenith Avenue.
Mail theft was reported on the 5800 block of Johnson Drive.
$817 in clothing and furs were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A portable electronic communications device worth $799 was reported stolen at Bracketron Inc., 5624 Lincoln Drive.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for fraudulent markdowns and theft at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $676.
Jan. 9 – A 28-year-old male was arrested for stealing Timberland boots worth $198 at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A license plate was reported stolen at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
Jan. 10 – Gift cards, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave., for a loss of $420.
An adult female was arrested for providing false information to a police officer at Interstate 494 and Bush Lake Road.
A 45-year-old female was arrested for falsely reporting a crime on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
