For Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the weekly crime report:
Jan. 31 – A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Chowen Avenue South.
Identity theft and fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Valley View Road.
Feb. 1 – A vehicle fled police at a high rate of speed in the area of 70th Street and York Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Fairview Southdale, 6401 France Ave. S.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.
$60 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Credit card fraud was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $4,446.
Feb. 2 – A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Shannon Drive.
Feb. 3 – A 35-year-old male was arrested for providing a false name to police at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Feb. 4 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Mail with a cooking tool, hair dryer, hair extensions and a hair extension tool was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $206.
A catalytic converter worth $3,000 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Credit cards, mittens, keys and other items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,160.
$4,309 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of Grimes Avenue South.
Gift cards, credit cards, cash and a Coach purse was reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Road.
Feb. 5 – A vehicle was reported fleeing police at York Avenue South and Edinborough Way.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for a DWI at York Avenue South and 70th Street.
Feb. 6 – A 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for felony possession of ammunition at 69th Street and York Avenue South.
A two-person tent and an electric scooter were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Credit cards were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Suspicious activity was reported at Southdale Center.
Credit card fraud was reported at J.Crew in Southdale Center, for a loss of $1,396.
