For Jan. 24-31, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 24 – No incidents listed.
Jan. 25 – A 33-year-old male and 25-year-old male were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A portable electronic communications device worth $300 was reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York
Ave. S.
Luggage worth $390 was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
An Apple iPhone 5 worth $250 was reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
$1,640 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 5200 block of 56th Street.
A wallet, cash and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street West, for a loss of $41.
Signed Twins pictures, signed baseballs, boxes of baseball cards and other items were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $7,030.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6600 block of France Avenue South.
Antique soup bowls, antique glasses and an antique metal purse were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $360.
Jan. 26 – A vehicle was reported stolen at Caribou Coffee, 5000 Vernon Ave.
$2,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5800 block of Arbour Avenue.
Property damage was reported at the Colony Apartments, 6328 Barrie Road.
Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Mildred Avenue.
Fraud was reported at First Bank and Trust, 3316 66th St. W.
Jan. 27 – A grease gun and water was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Wilryan Ave., for a loss of $33.
A package and jewelry were reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $61.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Chowen Avenue South.
A 58-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at France Avenue South and 50th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for possession of theft tools and for stealing $147 worth of gloves and clothes at Southdale Center.
$785 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5000 block of Arden Avenue.
A 19-year-old female and a juvenile were arrested for shoplifting $560 in clothing and making terroristic threats at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Bikes worth $1,999 were reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Utley Park.
Jan. 28 – $750 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Ohms Lane.
Mail was reported stolen on the 7700 block of Stonewood Court.
$340 in tools were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Counterfeit currency was reported at Starbucks, 3939 50th Street West.
$1,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5600 block of Code Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of McCauley Trail.
$450 in firearms were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of Valley View Road.
$4,300 in negotiable instruments were reported stolen by swindle on the 5500 block of McGuire Road.
$622 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 49 1/2 Street West.
Harassment was reported on the 7700 block of Cahill Road.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Jan. 29 – Identity theft was reported on the 7600 block of Stonewood Court.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue.
A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 4400 block of Vandervork Avenue.
$619 in art supplies were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road.
A miscellaneous public call was reported on the 6000 block of Berne Circle.
A hit-and-run was reported at Southdale Center.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and fifth-degree controlled substance on the 6000 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Jan. 30 – A 24-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession on the 4200 block of Highway 100.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100, south of 70th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at 77th Street and Parklawn Avenue.
A 18-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm on the 4900 block of Eden Avenue.
Jan. 31 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
$103 in groceries were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Levi’s jeans and cash were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $224.
Property damage was reported at Gateway Bank, 4530 France Ave. S. #200.
