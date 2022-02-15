For Jan. 24-30, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the weekly crime report:
Jan. 24 – Property damage was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at Highway 100 and Eden Avenue.
Jan. 25 – Domestic assault was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for stealing $69 worth of vodka at Edina Liquor, 6755 York Ave. S.
A soundbar and subwoofer was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $100.
$755 in cosmetics and fragrances were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$649 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Jan. 26 – $19,690 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7700 block of Washington Avenue South.
Jewelry was reported stolen on the 4800 block of Roycard Road. In the same incident, credit card fraud was also reported. A total loss of $12,000 was incurred.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A hair dryer and fragrance was reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $475.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Wells Fargo, 5116 Vernon Ave.
A fragrance worth $169 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Gift cards, a wallet, a driver’s license and other items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Ikola Way, for a loss of $67.
A cell phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen at Taco Bell, 3210 Southdale Circle.
Jan. 27 – A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A tile finder, wallet, driver’s license and debit card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Ikola Way, for a loss of $75.
Vehicle damage was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
Identity theft was reported on the 5500 block of Dundee Road.
$1,500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
Jan. 28 – A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Gift cards, a debit card, a wallet and medication were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Timber Trail.
A vehicle was reported stolen at the Galleria.
A prescription forgery was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 6905 York Ave. S.
Jan. 29 – A 29-year-old male was charged with burglary after stealing $365 in merchandise from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 7000 block of Comanche Court.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Ewing Avenue South.
A vehicle fled police on the 6800 block of France Avenue South.
A men’s jacket was reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $210.
Food and lottery tickets were reported stolen at Holiday, 5200 Interlachen Boulevard.
A 47-year-old male was arrested for stealing $302 in merchandise from Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
Jan. 30 – Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Avenue.
$1,100 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Grimes Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Lynmar Lane.
An assault was reported on the 5000 block of Lincoln Circle.
