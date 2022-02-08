For Jan. 17-23, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Jan. 17 – A dog bite was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.
Documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,600 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Terroristic threats were reported at Domino’s Pizza, 7082 Amundson Ave.
Vehicle tampering was reported near Bridge Street and Drexel Avenue.
Jan. 18 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
Bourbon was reported stolen at Edina Liquors, 6755 York Ave. S., for a loss of $40.
Sunglasses worth $100 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Jan. 19 – Glasses and a briefcase were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $800.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Sunrise of Edina, 7128 France Ave. S.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Mail, a portable electronic communications device and tow straps were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Colony Way, for a loss of $251.
Unemployment fraud was reported on the 5800 block of Halifax Avenue.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for driving a vehicle without insurance at Edinborough Way and York Avenue South.
$989 in clothes were reported stolen at American Eagle in Southdale Center.
Jan. 20 – A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Lincoln Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Washington Avenue South.
A license plate worth $25 was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
Bikes worth $6,800 were reported stolen from an apartment garage on the 3900 block of Sunnyside Road.
Cellphones, headphones and laptops were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $2,379.
An Apple iPhone worth $250 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Identity theft was reported on the 5100 block of Duggan Plaza.
$3,900 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Extra Space Storage, 7725 Washington Ave. S.
A juvenile male was arrested for stealing $212 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Jan. 21 – A burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue South.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for a hit-and-run on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
$557 in clothes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Jan. 22 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7700 block of Highway 100.
Third-degree burglary was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
A theft was reported on the 300 block of Harrison Avenue.
Headphones worth $549 were reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
Jan. 23 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Headphones, an iPad, computer equipment and a computer bag were reported stolen on the 3200 block of 69th Street West, for a loss of $4,500.
Property damage was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A charger, sander and jigsaw were reported stolen on the 700 block of Coventry Lane, for a loss of $210.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at York Avenue and 66th Street West.
