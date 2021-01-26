For Jan. 11-17, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 11 – A burglary was reported at US Bank, 7001 France Ave.

A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen at Western National Insurance, 4700 77th St. W.

Cash, credit cards, a wallet and driver’s license was reported stolen at Ameriprise Financial, 7600 France Ave. #600, for a loss of $77.

$400 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

$400 in vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 4900 block of 77th Street West.

Jan. 12 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police at Highway 100 and Vernon Avenue.

An adult male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.

$2,180 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Road.

A wallet and its contents were reported stolen from a vehicle at Davanni`s, 5124 Gus Young Lane, for a loss of $21.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Edinborough Way near 76th Street West.

A ski bag, tool bag and golf shoes were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $701.

Jan. 13 – Potential fraud was reported at Southdale Center.

Theft was reported on the 3900 block of France Avenue.

A license plate worth $20 was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.

A 30-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.

$204 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.

Jan. 14 – Property damage was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Avenue.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.

$735 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.

A catalytic converter worth $400 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Sunrise of Edina, 7128 France Ave. S.

Police took a report of identity theft.

Cash and non-negotiable instruments were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $2,400.

Identity theft was reported on the 7400 block of Kellogg Avenue.

$50 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.

A vehicle was reported stolen at the Galleria.

Jan. 15 – Identity theft was reported on the 5700 block of Ewing Avenue South.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.

Vehicle tampering was reported at Southdale Center.

A 33-year-old female was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.

Jan. 16 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.

A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 7000 block of Highway 100.

A 43-year-old male was arrested for driving on a canceled license on the 5000 block of Highway 100.

$1,300 in golf clubs were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.

A 26-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.

Jan. 17 – A Samsung Galaxy phone worth $1,400 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue South.

Property damage was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

A truck bed topper worth $170 was reported stolen at Town Hall Station, 4500 Valley View Road.

Load comments