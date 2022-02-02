For Jan. 10-16, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 10 – Handbags, backpacks and a men’s coat were reported stolen at Coach in the Galleria, for a loss of $2,780.

Check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Ave. S.

An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.

$2,450 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road.

An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.

Jan. 11 – A social security card, cash, driver’s license and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $400.

Fraud was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.

Sewing machines were reported stolen at Viking Sewing Gallery, 341 Hazelton Road, for a loss of $1,799.

A 38-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree and fifth-degree assault on the 7100 block of York Avenue.

Jan. 12 – A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.

An attempted carjacking was reported at Kiddie Academy, 7711 Computer Ave.

Jan. 13 – $2,415 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.

A 58-year-old male was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

Mail with $15 in consumable goods was stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.

Computer equipment, keys and credit cards were reported stolen at YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S., for a loss of $1,300.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of fraudulent currency on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.

Jan. 14 – Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.

A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

Mail with a check was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.

$539 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Jan. 15 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.

An attempted theft was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

$278 in merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.

Jan. 16 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.

A 26-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 70th Street and Cornelia Drive.

$138 was reported stolen from an Uber account on the 6000 block of Fairfax Avenue South.

A domestic disturbance was reported on the 4900 block of Hibiscus Avenue.

