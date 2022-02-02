Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
For Jan. 10-16, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Jan. 10 – Handbags, backpacks and a men’s coat were reported stolen at Coach in the Galleria, for a loss of $2,780.
Check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Ave. S.
An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
$2,450 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Jan. 11 – A social security card, cash, driver’s license and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $400.
Fraud was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
Sewing machines were reported stolen at Viking Sewing Gallery, 341 Hazelton Road, for a loss of $1,799.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree and fifth-degree assault on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
Jan. 12 – A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
An attempted carjacking was reported at Kiddie Academy, 7711 Computer Ave.
Jan. 13 – $2,415 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 58-year-old male was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Mail with $15 in consumable goods was stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
Computer equipment, keys and credit cards were reported stolen at YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S., for a loss of $1,300.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for possession of fraudulent currency on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
Jan. 14 – Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A catalytic converter worth $500 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Mail with a check was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
$539 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Jan. 15 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
An attempted theft was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$278 in merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Jan. 16 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 26-year-old female was arrested for DWI at 70th Street and Cornelia Drive.
$138 was reported stolen from an Uber account on the 6000 block of Fairfax Avenue South.
A domestic disturbance was reported on the 4900 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.