For July 18-24, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
July 18 – A $170 portable electronic communication device was reported stolen at the AMC Southdale theater.
A credit card was reported stolen at the Southdale Center Life Time.
July 19 – A $500 rangefinder was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue.
Vehicle parts/accessories were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Westbridge Boulevard.
Police responded to an animal complaint on the 4600 block of Browndale Avenue.
A violation of a harassment restraining order was reported on the 6400 block of Josephine Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 700 block of Coventry Lane.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Fairfax Avenue.
July 20 – A missing package was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
A $700 iPhone was reported stolen at Dave & Buster’s at Southdale Center.
July 21 – A 56-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 77th Street.
Drugs were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Oxford Avenue.
$2,300 was reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 6900 block of Langford Drive.
iPads were reported stolen on the 4600 block of France Avenue, for a $4,600 loss.
A backpack, cash, wallet, Airpods, credit cards and driver’s license were reported stolen on the 0-100 block of Woodland Circle, for a $533 loss.
July 22 – A 28-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A $700 bike was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Credit cards, identity documents and a portable communication device were reported stolen at COV at the Galleria, for a $1,415 loss.
A 17-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting $306 in assorted merchandise at the Southdale Center Macy’s.
A 44-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $298 worth of merchandise on the 100 block of Southdale Center.
A $160 monitor was reported stolen in a package theft on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Found property was reported on the 4800 block of Valley View Road.
July 23 – A 26-year-old woman was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 51-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on Highway 100 north of 70th Street.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI on the 6600 block of southbound Highway 100.
An auto theft was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
The theft of a $600 firearm was reported on the 5200 block of Eden Avenue.
A woman was arrested for DWI at France Avenue and Minnesota Drive.
July 24 – A strong-arm robbery was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street. A purse, phone case, key, iPhone, cash, credit card and driver’s license were reported stolen.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Valley View Road and 66th Street.
Several items were reported stolen in a theft reported on the 5000 block of France Avenue, for a $20 loss.
Damage to property was reported at Creek Valley Park, 6401 Gleason Road.
