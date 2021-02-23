For Feb. 8-14, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 8 – Mail was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Rolling Green Parkway.
Identity theft was reported on the 6300 block of Westwood Court.
Identity theft was reported on the 4200 block of Lynn Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of 61st Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
Feb. 9 – A 50-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 7600 block of France Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 500 block of Blake Road South.
Theft was reported from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
A set of keys worth $50 was reported stolen at Cell Phone Accessories in Southdale Center.
$250 in household goods were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 5500 block of Ridge Park Road.
Possible identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for stealing $1,651 in miscellaneous merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
Feb. 10 – An adult male was arrested for providing false information to police at southbound Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A 33-year-old female was arrested at Valley View Road and 69th Street West for attempting to evade motor vehicle taxes.
Identity theft was reported on the 5300 block of Malibu Drive.
A vehicle fled police on the area of Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Feb. 11 – A backpack, ThinkPad laptop and work ID were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $451.
A black purse, credit card, Michael Kors wallet and social security card were reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S., for a loss of $150.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
$1,268 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.
Chainsaws, leaf blowers and a paint sprayer were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $750.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Feb. 12 – A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fleeing police in a vehicle, driving with a canceled license, providing false information to police and obstructing the legal process at Cahill Road and 78th Street West.
An Amazon package, suitcase and other items were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $206.
A men’s bike, garage door opener and coins were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $401.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $429 in miscellaneous items at Target, 7000 York Ave S.
A gold chain necklace worth $1,991 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$200 in miscellaneous personal items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7600 block of France Avenue South.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
A purse and key fob were reported stolen from a vehicle at COV in the Galleria, for a loss of $300.
A medical bag and laptop were reported stolen from a vehicle at Restoration Hardware, 6801 France Ave. S., for a loss of $11,000.
Feb. 13 – A specialized bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
Theft was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 20-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of a controlled substance at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Feb. 14 – Recreation sports equipment, camping gear and tools were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $1,350.
