For Feb. 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Feb. 7 – Gift cards, jewelry and office equipment were reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $194.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen at HM Cragg, 7490 Bush Lake Road.
Clothing worth $712 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Feb. 8 - A gaming system, cellphones, car keys and a credit card were reported stolen by aggravated robbery on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $2,340.
An assault was reported on the 5700 block of Schaefer Road.
$2,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 6900 block of Antrim Road.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
Credit card fraud and theft was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
Feb. 9 – A 35-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process and providing a false name to police on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
Mail with an internet modem worth $400 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Feb. 10 – Identity documents, credit cards, a wallet and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Scriver Road, for a loss of $191.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
Credit card fraud and theft from a vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of Bywood Street West.
Threats were reported on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
Feb. 11 – A 36-year-old male was arrested for stealing a portable speaker worth $60 at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for aggravated robbery on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on the 7200 block of France Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
Clothes worth $1,181 were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Firearms worth $550 were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria.
Gold earrings, vintage postage stamps, a wedding ring and other items were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $7,000.
A domestic incident was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue South.
Feb. 12 – Mail with a check worth $225 was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Code Avenue.
Wallets, bracelets, a watch, ring and handbag were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $1,200.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of an incapacitating device without eligibility at 54th Street and France Avenue.
Feb. 13 – Prescription forgery was reported at CVS Pharmacy, 6905 York Ave. S.
