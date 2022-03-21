For Feb. 28 through March 6, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Feb. 28 – $250 in vehicle parts and tools were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A garage door opener and keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $25.
A tote purse and work ID was reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center, for a loss of $120.
Mail with $26 worth of collectibles were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
March 1 – An Apple iPhone charger was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Bruce Avenue South, for a loss of $20.
$2,005 was reported stolen through check fraud on the 6500 block of Drew Avenue South.
$2,015 in sunglasses were reported stolen at Sunglass Hut in Southdale Center.
A router worth $199 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Parkwood Road.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Parklawn Avenue and Parklawn Court.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 34-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 3600 block of Highway 100.
An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 and Excelsior Boulevard.
March 2 – Counterfeit currency was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A computer bag, laptop and gift cards were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $2,100.
A catalytic converter worth $2,500 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A 19-year-old female and 22-year-old male were arrested for fleeing a police on the 4600 block of Sunnyside Road.
A cell phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen at AMC Theater in Southdale Center.
March 3 – Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Girl Scout cookies were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a loss of $10.
A child was reported without an adult at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 5700 block of Camelback Drive.
Garage remotes, cash and a handicapped placard were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $50.
March 4 – $900 in cash was reported stolen on the 3200 block of 69th Street West.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6800 block of Southdale Road.
An assault was reported at Southdale Center.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for stealing $326 in clothing at Southdale Center.
A 39-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and Bloomington Ferry Road.
An intoxicated driver was reported on the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue.
March 5 – A 51-year-old female was arrested for stealing $584 in clothing at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
March 6 – No incidents were reported.
