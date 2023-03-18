The following are some of the incidents reported to the Edina Police Department for Feb. 26 through March 4:
THEFT:
The following are some of the incidents reported to the Edina Police Department for Feb. 26 through March 4:
THEFT:
• March 3 at 8:55 p.m., Southdale Center
• Feb. 27 at 1:54 p.m., York Avenue South
• Feb. 27 at 10:49 a.m., York Avenue South
• Feb. 27 at 5:07 p.m., Galleria
• Feb. 27 at 4:38 p.m., Southdale Center
• Feb. 28 at 3:43 p.m., 66th Street West
• Feb. 28 at 4:32 p.m., Minnesota Drive
DWI:
• Feb. 26 at 12:36 a.m., Highway 100
• Feb. 26 at 1:07 a.m., Southdale Center
• Feb. 26 at 2:50 a.m., Highway 100
• March 2 at 11:39 p.m., 50th Street West
• March 4 at 1:33 a.m., Highway 100
• March 4 at 2:08 a.m., Highway 169
ASSIST OTHER AGENCY:
• March 2 at 2:16 a.m., Highway 169
WARRANT ARREST:
• Feb. 26 at 1:37 a.m., 66th Street West
• Feb. 28 at 3:43 p.m., Galleria
FOUND PROPERTY:
• Feb. 28 at 9:40 a.m., France Avenue South
LOST PROPERTY:
• March 1 at 10:27 a.m., York Avenue South
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 27 at 11:47 p.m., Amundson Avenue
• March 2 at 9:45 a.m., Highway 62
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 26 at 6:28 p.m., Southdale Center
ROBBERY:
• March 2 at 8:54 a.m., York Avenue South
TESTING AND TRAINING
• March 1 at noon, 50th Street West
• March 1 at 1:06 p.m., Main Street
RUNAWAY:
• March 1 at 12:25 p.m., Oakdale Avenue
• March 3 at 8:55 a.m., 70th Street West
MISSING PERSON:
• Feb. 28 at 5:37 p.m., Arden Avenue
DRUG RELATED:
• Feb. 26 at 10:54 p.m., 66th Street West
• March 1 at 4:21 p.m., York Avenue South
• March 2 at 9:12 p.m., Highway 100
CRASH -
NO INJURY:
• Feb. 26 at 2:38 p.m., York Avenue South
DAMAGE TO
PROERTY:
• Feb. 27 at 10:47 a.m., 66th Street West
• March 2 at 4:27 p.m., York Avenue South
• March 4 at 8:31 p.m., Southdale Center
MISCELLANEOUS/OTHER:
• Feb. 26 at 10:59 p.m., Oak Glen Road
• Feb. 27 at 2:28 p.m., Metro Boulevard
• March 1 at 10:09 a.m., York Avenue South
• March 2 at 9:30 a.m., Edinborough Way
• March 2 at 10;12 a.m., Benton Avenue
• March 2 at 1:54 p.m., Arden Avenue
• March 4 at 1:06 p.m., Kent Avenue
DOMESTIC:
• Feb. 26 at 10:52 p.m., Parklawn Avenue
• March 2 at 6:11 p.m., Meadow Road
FRAUD:
• March 1 at 1:06 p.m., McIntyre Point
• March 4 at 4:02 p.m., Lochloy Drive
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.