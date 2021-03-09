For Feb. 22-28, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 22 – Bikes were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $550.
A catalytic converter and other vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Hazelton Road, for a loss of $1,000.
Identity theft was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.
Work credentials and the drug Ambien were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6200 block of Interlachen Boulevard, for a loss of $65.
$256 in cash was reported stolen at Claire’s Boutique in Southdale Center.
Fraud was reported on the 5500 block of Hansen Road.
Feb. 23 – A 31-year-old male was arrested for a small amount of marijuana at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
Disorderly conduct was reported at Southdale Center.
$74 in Halloween-themed items were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
Jewelry and clothes were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $968.
A counterfeit bill was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Feb. 24 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 500 block of Blake Road South.
Binoculars, clothes, tools and a heater were reported stolen on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, for a loss of $950.
A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Arthur Street.
$350 in Christmas village decorations were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Arthur Street.
A men’s bike worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
A road rage incident was reported on the 3300 block of West 66th Street.
An assault was reported on the 7500 block of Ikola Way.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Possible financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported on the 4800 block of Dunberry Lane.
Feb. 25 – Identity theft was reported on the 6800 block of Langford Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of Long Brake Trail.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 4500 block of Hibiscus Avenue.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for attempting to escape motor vehicle tax at southbound Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue South.
Feb. 26 – A 39-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 44-year-old was arrested for possession of stolen property at Braemar Ice Arena, 7501 Ikola Way.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Lakeview Drive.
$3,000 in catalytic converters were reported stolen at GWS Heating and Air Conditioning, 7251 Washington Ave. S.
$200 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of 56th Street West.
$10 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of Halifax Lane.
Negotiable instruments and money were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Oaklawn Avenue, for a loss of $376.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5400 block of Kellogg Avenue.
A hit-and-run injury was reported at 70th Street and York Avenue.
Check fraud was reported on the 5700 block of Johnson Drive.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
Feb. 27 – Property damage was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Feb. 28 – Property damage was reported at Southdale Center.
A fight was reported at Sky Zone, 7625 Cahill Road.
