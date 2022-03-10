For Feb. 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Feb. 21 – A 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on the 3200 block of 69th Street West.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Concord Avenue.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
$666 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Lili Salon Spa at the Galleria.
Vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at the Highway 100 frontage road and Benton Avenue.
A 53-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
Feb. 22 – $235 in lottery tickets were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A 23-year-old female was arrested for stealing Apple watches and Apple AirPods Pro at the Apple Store in Southdale Center, for a loss of $1,477.
Feb. 23 – A 31-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
$1,001 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Gleason Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 5300 block of France Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 4900 block of Maple Road.
A catalytic converter worth $7,000 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
Feb. 24 – A 33-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
Identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of Jeff Place.
A 25-year-old was arrested for trespassing on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
A snowblower worth $400 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Ryan Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,800 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for violation of probation on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.
Feb. 25 – A 20-year-old female was arrested for violation of a restraining order at York Avenue South and 70th Street West.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
Mail was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Lanham Lane.
Identity theft was reported on the 6900 block of Tupa Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 3600 block of 70th Street West.
$17 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
Catalytic converters worth $2,000 were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 16-year-old male was cited for not yielding to an emergency vehicle at 70th Street West and Metro Boulevard.
Feb. 26 – A 22-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
Feb. 27 – An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A 54-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5100 block of Kelsey Terrace.
$457 in fragrances were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
