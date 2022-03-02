For Feb. 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 14 – A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 4000 block of Mavelle Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Halifax Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $3,660 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A disturbance was reported on the 3400 block of 66th Street West.
$2,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
$359 in cosmetics were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
Feb. 15 – A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A leaf blower, metal tool box and other equipment were reported stolen on the 1000 block of Coventry Place, for a loss of $850.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI, a restricted driver’s license violation and possession of brass knuckles at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Computer equipment worth $999 was reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Arena, 7300 Bush Lake Road.
Ski goggles, a hat, identification badges and a ski bag were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $85.
An Apple Macbook Pro, gift cards and a briefcase were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $2,550.
Feb. 16 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Beard Avenue South.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5800 block of York Avenue South.
Social-engineered fraud was reported on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $1,400.
A garage door opener worth $25 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Malibu Drive.
Vehicle damage was reported on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.
Mail was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.
An attempted catalytic converter theft was reported on the 7100 block of Lynmar Lane.
Feb. 17 – A hit-and-run was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen vehicle on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6300 block of France Avenue South.
Vehicle parts worth $1,001 were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A 57-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 6900 block of Upton Avenue.
Identity documents, handbags and credit cards were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S., for a loss of $20.
Feb. 18 – Vehicle parts worth $1,600 were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
Handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $1,021.
$2,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Cornelia Drive.
Feb. 19 – A 56-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 6600 block of Valley View Road.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Cheyenne Trail.
A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4900 block of Eden Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at Perkins, 4917 Eden Ave.
Feb. 20 – $15 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Brookview Avenue.
Bikes worth $2,000 were reported stolen on the 5600 block of Kellogg Place.
