For Feb. 1-7, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Feb. 1 – A 41-year-old male was arrested for giving false information to police on the 7200 block of France Avenue.
Feb. 2 – A 38-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue.
$700 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
A computer, backpack and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3500 block of 70th Street West for a loss of $1,045.
Identity theft was reported on the 4200 block of Scott Terrace.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for property damage on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A check forgery was reported at Decori Designs, 3924 50th St. W.
Shoes worth $875 were reported stolen at Louis Vuitton in the Galleria.
Feb. 3 – A male was arrested for a DWI on the 7700 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
Feb. 4 – $3,165 in eyeglass frames were reported stolen at The Optical at 50th and France.
Identity theft was reported on the 5800 block of View Lane.
Feb. 5 – $1,100 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
$2,600 was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Cornelia Drive.
$2,500 in vehicle damage was reported at Southdale Center.
Fraud was reported on the 6600 block of Mohawk Trail.
Identity theft was reported on the 5600 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Feb. 6 – A 30-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Avenue.
Feb. 7 – A 44-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession on the 5000 block of Highway 100.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5100 block of Arden Avenue.
$717 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5700 block of Hawkes Drive.
