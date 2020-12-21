For Dec. 7-13, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 7 – A 50-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6700 block of York Avenue.
Cash, a Macy’s store credit card, handbags and a social security card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $30.
$50 in shirts were reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West.
A disturbance was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order near the intersection of Wooddale Avenue and Valley View Road.
Dec. 8 – $1,510 in auto parts were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
$3,900 in snow blowers were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard.
Perfume worth $468 was reported stolen at Victoria Secret in Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 5100 block of 44th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Credit cards, electronic devices and documents were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $705.
A 55-year-old female was arrested for obstructing the legal process on the 5000 block of William Avenue.
Dec. 9 – Illegal dumping was reported on the 5600 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
$15 in water testing vials were reported stolen from the Galleria’s parking ramp.
A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at Primrose School of Edina, 7399 Metro Blvd., for a loss of $190.
$800 was reported stolen by swindle at Pinky Swear Foundation, 5555 78th Street West.
A Schwinn adult tricycle was reported stolen at an undisclosed location.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at an undisclosed location.
Dec. 10 – A vehicle fled police on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
$1,509 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4000 block of 65th Street West.
A 31-year-old male and a 35-year-old male were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving on a canceled license, possession of burglary tools, tampering with a vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
An assault was reported at Yorkshire of Edina, 7141 York Ave S,
Disorderly conduct was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street.
Dec. 11 – An 18-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession in a vehicle on the 6200 block of Colonial Way.
Property damage was reported on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.
A forgery was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.
A Lego set worth $159 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Ave South.
Identity theft was reported on the 5900 block of Chowen Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 7600 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $3,749.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A vehicle pursuit was reported in the area of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Dec. 12 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property at France Avenue South and Minnesota Drive.
A 45-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A 35-year-old female was arrested for credit card fraud at Sally Lane and Valley View Road.
Credit cards and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Lexington Avenue, for a loss of $5.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at 70th Street and Highway 100.
Soccer pants, an Adidas jacket, a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $183.
A burglary was reported on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.
Dec. 13 – A fourth-degree assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at France Avenue and Highway 62.
A timer and plant grow lamp were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Southdale Road, for a loss of $49.
Trespassing was reported at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.