For Dec. 6-12, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Dec. 6 - A 34-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 5000 block of Benton Avenue.
A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Bush Lake Road.
A sword worth $7,500 was reported stolen on the 300 block of Harrison Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 5600 block of Dewey Hill Road.
Property damage was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
Dec. 7 - A welfare check was reported on the 6000 block of Eden Prairie Drive.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI on the 5200 block of Wilson Road.
A winter jacket worth $350 was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
Bluetooth headphones worth $150 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4900 block of Browndale Avenue.
A burglary was reported on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A 54-year-old male was arrested for selling tobacco to a minor at a BP Station, 5209 Vernon Ave. S.
British pounds, stamps, a military ID and other items were reported stolen on the 7700 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $277.
Dec. 8 - $42 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Bush Lake Road.
Credit cards were reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
Gift cards, credit cards and other items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Ave. S., for a loss of $160.
A domestic assault was reported on the 2900 block of Bloomington Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A carpet nail gun and bank statement were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Moorland Avenue, for a loss of $201.
A burglary was reported on the 4600 block of Moorland Avenue.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Dec. 9 - A 64-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on the 7100 block of Ohms Lane.
$7,000 in building materials were reported stolen at Pentagon Park Offices, 7620 77th St. W.
An itemized medical bill was reported stolen out of the mail on the 5200 block of Grandview Lane.
An aggravated robbery was reported at Lunds & Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Theft was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Dec. 10 - A medical insurance card, social security card and wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Pediatrics, 3955 Parklawn Ave., for a loss of $41.
Handbags, identity documents, cash and other items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Ave. S., for a loss of $400.
Bank documents and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle at the Galleria, for a loss of $20.
Unemployment fraud was reported on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.
$20 in merchandise was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of France Ave. S.
$999 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
Clothing and a bag were reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Urology, 7500 France Ave. S., for a loss of $75.
Property damage was reported at Ideal Image, 7527 France Ave. S.
A Dewalt toolbox kit and coins were reported stolen on the 6100 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $470.
Credit cards, identity documents and other items were reported stolen on the 5000 block of Arcadia Avenue, for a loss of $390
Dec. 11 - A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Vernon avenue and Hansen Road.
$20 in cash was reported stolen at Subway, 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd.
A 33-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI test refusal at 56th Street West and France Avenue South.
Dec. 12 - License plates were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
$250 in makeup was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Theft was reported on the 4400 block of 76th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5700 block of York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit at 50th Street and Halifax Avenue.
Credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 4400 block of 50th Street West.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics at Southdale Center.
