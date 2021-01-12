For Dec. 28 through Jan. 3, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 28 – An AAA card was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5100 block of Lake Ridge Road.
A 37-year-old female was arrested for driving on a canceled license on the 5200 block of France Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A NuWave XL air fryer was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue South, for a loss of $299.
A license plate was reported stolen at Jerry`s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave., for a loss of $20.
A 60-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 5100 block of Highway 100.
Fourth-degree assault was reported at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
A snow plow blade worth $7,500 was reported stolen at Caribou Coffee, 5816 Lincoln Drive.
Dec. 29 – Possession of burglary tools was reported at Cedar Woods of Edina, 4101 Parklawn Ave.
A sweatshirt, hockey bag and sports team apparel was reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made Ice Center, 7300 Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $3,160.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Colonial Court.
$2,129 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A T-shirt, dish towel, ash tray and other items were reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $50.
A suspicious person was reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
A gym bag, clothes and headphones were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $385.
$698 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
$210 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Edina Pet Hospital, 7701 Cahill Rd.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 77th Street West and Computer Avenue.
Dec. 30 – A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 4100 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A chainsaw, ski helmet and ski boots were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road, for a loss of $445.
A bike worth $600 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Fraud was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Dec. 31 – Check forgery was reported at Wings Financial, 7300 France Ave. S.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
Boots worth $100 were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.
A 26-year-old male and 20-year-old male were arrested for fleeing police at the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Jan. 1 – A 22-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 50th Street West and France Avenue South.
Jan. 2 – Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
Theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
Jan. 3 – Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
A handmade leather purse, Target credit card and Gap credit card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $150.
Cash and debit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7400 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $300.
