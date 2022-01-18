For Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Dec. 27 – A disturbance was reported on the 6400 block of York Avenue South.
A traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle was reported on the 5800 block of France Avenue.
Mail with dishwasher parts and glass cups was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Brookview Avenue, for a loss of $130.
Check forgery was reported on the 5900 block of Schaefer Road.
A women’s fragrance and 3D art print were reported stolen at a phone accessory kiosk in Southdale Center.
Dec. 28 – An animal bite was reported stolen on the 6600 block of Iroquois Trail.
Check forgery was reported at Wells Fargo, 5116 Vernon Ave.
Dec. 29 – Motor vehicle tampering was reported on the 5600 block of Saint Andrews Ave.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road.
A backpack and cash was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Concord Avenue, for a loss of $200.
Baby care items, a diaper bag and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Handbags, credit cards, identity documents and cash were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $135.
Firearms, identity documents, handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen on the 5900 block of Kellogg Avenue, for a loss of $703.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for DWI on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
Dec. 30 – A park name and address signs were reported stolen on the 4200 block of 44th Street, for a loss of $1,000.
Identity theft was reported on the 5200 block of France Avenue South.
Motor vehicle tampering was reported on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Domestic assault was reported on the 7400 block of Edinborough Way.
Dec. 31 – A catalytic converter worth $1,100 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Gus Young Lane.
Jan. 1 – Identity theft was reported on the 3700 block of 55th Street West.
Jan. 2 – A 19-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for obstructing the legal process and giving a false name to a police officer at Residence Inn, 3400 Edinborough Way.
A stolen vehicle was reported in the area of York Avenue South and 66th Street West.
Handbags, gift cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of Saint Patricks Lane, for a loss of $185.
