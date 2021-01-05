For Dec. 21-27, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 21 – A burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Orchard Lane.
A theft was reported on the 4500 block of Parkside Lane.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 7200 block of Braemar Boulevard.
Fraud was reported on the 4800 block of Maple Road.
Credit card fraud was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 42-year-old female was arrested for gross misdemeanor (no proof of car insurance) at Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue South.
Dec. 22 – A 42-year-old male was arrested for felony possession of a firearm on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 7600 block of Washington Avenue South.
$479 in Singer sewing machines were reported stolen at Viking Sewing Center, 3411 Hazelton Ave S.
Property damage was reported on the 6000 block of France Avenue.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for possession of shoplifting gear at 66th Street and Drew Avenue.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and fifth-degree controlled substance on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
Dec. 23 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for intent to escape tax on a vehicle at 50th Street and France Avenue.
$780 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A theft by swindle was reported on the 6300 block of Parnell Avenue.
A key and snowboard were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Cooper Avenue.
A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 7600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$39 in alcohol was reported stolen at Edina Liquor, 6755 York Ave.
Dec. 24 – A 23-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 5600 block of Interlachen Circle.
Dec. 25 – There were no police reports provided for this day.
Dec. 26 – A Polo shirt, Polo sweatshirt and a coat were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $366.
Domestic assault was reported on the 6800 block of Creston Road.
A burglary was reported on the 5800 block of Brookview Avenue.
Dec. 27 – A 19-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $320 in miscellaneous items at Southdale Center.
