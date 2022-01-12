For Dec. 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:

Dec. 20 - A bike worth $900 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.

A watch worth $1,095 was reported stolen at the Galleria.

A gift card, debit card, leather backpack and other items were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Parkwood Road, for a loss of $600.

Dec. 21 - Identity theft that resulted in credit card fraud was reported on the 5400 block of Kellogg Avenue.

$770 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.

A dress worth $33 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Highwood Drive West.

Seasonal items, a storage organizer, throw blanket and other items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Ave. S., for a loss of $257.

Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Arcadia Avenue.

A garage door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Pine Grove Road, for a loss of $50.

Dec. 22 - A 34-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6400 block of France Avenue.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6100 block of Oaklawn Avenue South.

A laptop worth $2,687 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Wooddale Lane.

A theft was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

Jackets, clothing sets, pants and a sweater were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $896.

Credit cards, a purse, driver’s license and vehicle keys were reported stolen at Dave and Buster’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $401.

A Louis Vuitton wallet, health insurance card, passport, driver’s license, credit cards and cash were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $2,678.

Dec. 23 - A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6700 block of Sioux Trail.

A 40-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal and carrying a firearm while under the influence at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.

$442 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.

A burglary was reported on the 5800 block of Brook Drive.

A wallet and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made, 7300 Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $851.

Dec. 24 - Daisies, food and roses were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave. S., for a loss of $44.

Credit cards, vaccination records, cash, a driver’s license and Coach wallet were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $700.

Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4500 block of Grimes Avenue.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 50th Street and Eden Avenue.

Dec. 25 - $120 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Hidden Lane.

An Apple iPhone charger and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Belmore Lane, for a loss of $60.

Documents, alcohol, sunglasses and perfume were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of St. John’s Avenue, for a loss of $1,000.

A wallet, cash, credit cards and gift cards were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive, for a loss of $1,240.

A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Dundee Road.

$5,451 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of York Avenue South.

Trailer keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Claremore Court.

An aggravated burglary of a vehicle was reported at the Galleria.

Dec. 26 - A fleece jacket worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Pine Grove Road.

Identity documents, credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Ikola Way, for a loss of $20.

