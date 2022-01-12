For Dec. 20-26, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Dec. 20 - A bike worth $900 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A watch worth $1,095 was reported stolen at the Galleria.
A gift card, debit card, leather backpack and other items were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Parkwood Road, for a loss of $600.
Dec. 21 - Identity theft that resulted in credit card fraud was reported on the 5400 block of Kellogg Avenue.
$770 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.
A dress worth $33 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Highwood Drive West.
Seasonal items, a storage organizer, throw blanket and other items were reported stolen at HomeGoods, 7435 France Ave. S., for a loss of $257.
Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Arcadia Avenue.
A garage door opener was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Pine Grove Road, for a loss of $50.
Dec. 22 - A 34-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of a stolen vehicle on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6100 block of Oaklawn Avenue South.
A laptop worth $2,687 was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Wooddale Lane.
A theft was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
Jackets, clothing sets, pants and a sweater were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $896.
Credit cards, a purse, driver’s license and vehicle keys were reported stolen at Dave and Buster’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $401.
A Louis Vuitton wallet, health insurance card, passport, driver’s license, credit cards and cash were reported stolen on the 6400 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $2,678.
Dec. 23 - A 32-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6700 block of Sioux Trail.
A 40-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal and carrying a firearm while under the influence at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
$442 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 5800 block of Brook Drive.
A wallet and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle at Minnesota Made, 7300 Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $851.
Dec. 24 - Daisies, food and roses were reported stolen at Lunds & Byerly’s, 7171 France Ave. S., for a loss of $44.
Credit cards, vaccination records, cash, a driver’s license and Coach wallet were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $700.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4500 block of Grimes Avenue.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 50th Street and Eden Avenue.
Dec. 25 - $120 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Hidden Lane.
An Apple iPhone charger and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6500 block of Belmore Lane, for a loss of $60.
Documents, alcohol, sunglasses and perfume were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of St. John’s Avenue, for a loss of $1,000.
A wallet, cash, credit cards and gift cards were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Mirror Lakes Drive, for a loss of $1,240.
A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Dundee Road.
$5,451 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5400 block of York Avenue South.
Trailer keys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Claremore Court.
An aggravated burglary of a vehicle was reported at the Galleria.
Dec. 26 - A fleece jacket worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of Pine Grove Road.
Identity documents, credit cards, cash and a wallet were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Ikola Way, for a loss of $20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.