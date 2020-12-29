For Dec. 14-20, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 14 – An incident of obstructing the legal process was reported on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.
Mail was reported stolen on the 5400 block of Park Place.
Property damage was reported at Avid Installations, 5239 Edina Industrial Blvd.
$1,182 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Macy`s in Southdale Center.
$200 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of France Avenue.
An attempted burglary was reported at Domino’s, 7082 Amundson Ave.
Property damage was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
Property damage was reported at Dale Carnegie, 4938 Lincoln Drive.
A 35-year-old female was arrested for fraud at 70th Street and France Avenue.
Dec. 15 – $200 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7200 block of France Avenue South.
$280 in miscellaneous items were reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue South.
A wallet and credit cards were reported stolen on the 4900 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $20.
A catalytic converter worth $900 was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Grimes Avenue.
$441 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
Dec. 16 – A 47-year-old male was arrested for driving on a canceled license and for giving false information to police at Parklawn Avenue and West 77th Street.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6800 block of Point Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A past-action theft was reported on the 6100 block of Sherman Circle.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Valley View Road and Clover Ridge.
Dec. 17 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
$20 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue.
A sweatshirt, documents and cash were reported stolen on the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $100.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue.
A 29-year-old female was arrested for driving without a license and car insurance at 66th Street and York Avenue South.
Dec. 18 – A Polo knit jacket, puffer coat, Polo sweatshirt and Polo fleece pants were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $436.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing $294 in miscellaneous items at the Galleria.
A burglary was reported on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue.
$1,059 in computer software was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
Dec. 19 – A 43-year-old male was arrested for driving on a canceled license at Interstate 35W and Black Dog Road.
A 21-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Interstate 494 near France Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Qdoba in Southdale Center.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Wooddale Avenue and 54th Street West.
Dec. 20 – A bag of hunting clothes worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
$1,022 in clothing was reported stolen at Victoria’s Secret in Southdale Center.
