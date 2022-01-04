For Dec. 13-19, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
Dec. 13 – A 46-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Lang’s Gas Station, 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd.
Copper fascia worth $7,000 was reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for vehicle tax evasion at 50th Street West and Maple Road.
Illegal dumping was reported on the 5900 block of Zenith Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 7300 block of Shannon Drive.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for warrants on the 4500 block of 77th Street West.
Dec. 14 – Theft was reported on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A 17-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A catalytic converter worth $200 was reported stolen on the 5600 block of 78th Street West.
Dec. 15 – Identity documents, credit cards, handbags and cash was reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West, for a loss of $470.
Theft was reported on the 5600 block of Woodcrest Drive.
$5,000 in sports cards were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 6600 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
An envelope with insurance paperwork, business card and coins were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4600 block of Valley View Road, for a loss of $41.
Luggage and children’s toys were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way, for a loss of $240.
A burglary was reported on the 6300 block of Shore Drive West.
Property damage was reported at Southdale Center.
Dec. 16 – Fraud was reported at Domino’s Pizza, 7082 Amundson Ave.
A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 5300 block of Chowen Avenue South.
A package with computer software was reported stolen on the 7600 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $329.
$190 was reported stolen by swindle on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
$313 in merchandise was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A digital notebook, Apple iPod earbuds, a laptop and backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $2,650.
A Dell computer, laptop bag and paperwork were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $1,351.
A leather briefcase, cash, laptop and sunglasses were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $2,100.
Dec. 17 – A diaper bag was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of 51st Street West, for a loss of $50.
$682 in clothing was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$309 in clothing was reported stolen at American Eagle in Southdale Center.
A 38-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue South.
Dec. 18 – A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for stealing $475 in merchandise at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
$1,118 in merchandise was reported stolen at Victoria’s Secret in Southdale Center.
A disturbance was reported on the 7000 block of Sandell Avenue.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Dec. 19 – Non-precious metals were reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
$100 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.
A 39-year-old male was arrested for stealing $4,860 by swindle at Cycle Gear in Southdale Center.
$2,506 in perfumes were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
$12,500 in jewelry was reported stolen on the 5800 block of Creek Valley Road.
Lottery tickets were reported stolen at Lang’s Gas Station, 5101 Edina Industrial Blvd., for a loss of $179.
$7,057 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Gleason Road.
