For Aug. 9-15, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 9 – A garage door opener worth $10 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5200 block of Doncaster Way.
An Adidas gym bag, Reebok men’s shoes and other gym items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of Stuart Avenue, for a loss of $250.
An airbrush gun and other items were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street, for a loss of $101.
A check forgery was reported on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 4800 block of 50th Street.
Graffiti was reported on the 6400 block of Gleason Road.
$8,451 in funds were reported stolen on the 6300 block of York Avenue South.
Aug. 10 – A purse, wallet, credit card and other items were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Chowen Avenue South, for a loss of $325.
Credit cards, cash and other items were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S., for a loss of $101.
A bike worth $500 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
An orange Trek mountain bike worth $809 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Aug. 11 – A 24-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at McDonald’s, 3220 Southdale Circle.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for tampering with a vehicle on the 6200 block of Ashcroft Lane.
A 66-year-old male was arrested for first-degree DWI at Southdale Eye Clinic, 6533 Drew Ave. S.
Counterfeit currency was reported at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.
Aug. 12 – Property damage was reported on the 7000 block of Sandell Avenue.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Aug. 13 – An adult female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at northbound Highway 100 and 44th Street West.
A burglary was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Avenue.
Ray-Ban sunglasses worth $300 were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6000 block of View Lane.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen at Sico Inc., 7525 Cahill Road.
A 26-year-old female was arrested for providing false information to police at Edina Industrial Boulevard and Metro Boulevard.
Property damage was reported at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm on the 5600 block of Highway 100.
Aug. 14 – A 31-year-old male was arrested for possession of a firearm and a 40-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 7200 block of Highway 100.
A 34-year-old female was arrested for second-degree DWI at 50th Street West and Halifax Avenue.
$707 in merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A catalytic converter worth $150 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 26-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI and for carrying a firearm under the influence at Highway 100 and 77th St. W.
Aug. 15 – A 19-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI in the area of Highway 212 and Highway 169.
An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at McCauley Trail South and McCauley Terrace.
An Apple iPhone charging cord, vehicle manual and insurance cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6900 block of Wooddale Avenue, for a loss of $55.
