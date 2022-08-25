For Aug. 8-14, Edina Police responded to the following incidents:
Aug. 8 - A male and female were cited for obstructing the legal process during an incident that occurred on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road.
A $3,000 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4600 block of 77th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Metro Boulevard.
A $1,001 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6600 block of York Avenue South.
Sunglasses and money were reported stolen in a burglary on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive, for a $76 loss.
Documents and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4200 block of Lynn Avenue, for a $50 loss.
A theft was reported at Southdale Center.
$1,002 worth of shoes were reported stolen from a storage locker on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Two juveniles were arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession after a traffic stop on the 4000 block of 51st Street West.
Aug. 9 - A woman was arrested for DWI at 70th Street West and Xerxes Avenue South.
$1,500 worth of vehicle parts/accessories were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A $20 garage door opener was reported stolen on the 6000 block of Kellogg Avenue.
A 42-year-old man was arrested for obstructing the legal process with force at Room & Board.
A $161 cellphone was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.
Credit card fraud was reported at Target.
Purses worth a total of $1,292 were reported stolen at Kate Spade in the Galleria.
A wallet was reported stolen at the Parklawn Medical Building, 3955 Parklawn Ave., for a loss of $87.
Aug. 10 - A man was arrested for DWI on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A $600 bike was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A $1,200 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Washington Avenue.
A 22-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree assault on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Men’s shoes and money were reported stolen on the 5500 block of Oak Glen Road, for a $4,275 loss.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Aug. 11 - A 30-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Tracy Avenue and Arbour Lane.
An animal-versus-animal bite was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
$5,500 in clothes/furs and household goods were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Parklawn Avenue.
A credit card theft was reported at CoV at the Galleria.
An attempted catalytic converter theft was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard, resulting in the arrest of three men.
Aug. 12 - Suspicious activity was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Four teenagers were arrested for underage liquor violations after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$60,500 was reported stolen in a theft on the 5200 block of Grandview Square.
Graffiti was reported on the 4700 block of Southview Lane.
Attempted fraud was reported on the 5200 block of 74th Street West.
A disturbance was reported on the 6800 block of Iroquois Circle.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4200 block of Alden Drive.
Theft from auto. $1,480 in computer equipment was reported stolen at Tavern 23.
Aug. 13 - An unwanted person was reported at Southdale Center.
A $250 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue.
A 25-year-old was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a vehicle at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
Aug. 14 - A 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 5100 block of Vernon Avenue.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
An assault was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
Edina police assisted another agency at Fairview Southdale Hospital.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for an unspecified offense on the 6800 block of 69th Avenue West.
$170 in merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s.
A 26-year-old man was arrested for third-degree DWI at 66th Street West and York Avenue South.
