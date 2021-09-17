For Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, Edina Police responded to the following reports:

Aug. 30 – A 38-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A knife, charging cord and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road, for a loss of $172.

$4,000 in construction equipment was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Washington Avenue.

Credit cards were reported stolen on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.

$75 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.

Check forgery and a violation of restraining order were reported stolen on the 7200 block of Cahill Road.

$850 in tools were reported stolen on the 6800 block of Washington Avenue South.

A 42-year-old female was arrested for driving with a canceled license at Highway 62 and Penn Avenue.

Aug. 31 – Indecent exposure was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

Fraud was reported at the National Association for Proficiency Testing, 4445 77th St. W. #212.

A hit-and-run accident was reported on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.

Credit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6300 block of Gleason Road, resulting in fraudulent charges.

Sept. 1 – Vehicle theft was reported on the 5200 block of Lincoln Drive.

An LED vehicle light bulb was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Lincoln Drive, for a loss of $58.

A 30-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 66th Street West.

Sept. 2 – A burglary was reported on the 5500 block of Concord Avenue South.

An aluminum dock ramp worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.

A 21-year-old female and 45-year-old male were arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

$2,369 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.

A Louis Vuitton wallet, cash, Minnesota driver’s license and credit cards were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Oak Drive, for a loss of $1,100.

A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.

A 27-year-old male was arrested near 66th Street and Barrie Road for possession of burglary tools and a stolen vehicle, and for giving false information to police.

Sept. 3 – $224 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.

A women’s wedding band worth $4,000 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of Trillium Lane.

A 23-year-old male was arrested for bike theft on the 6700 block of York Avenue.

Sept. 4 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for bike theft on the 6700 block of York Avenue.

A 40-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.

Property damage was reported on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.

A burglary was reported at Edina Urgent Care and Pediatrics, 3209 76th St. W. #203.

A possible attempted burglary was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 4200 block of Highway 100.

A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue South.

Sept. 5 – A bike worth $800 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A 26-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired on southbound Highway 100.

A statue and bird bath were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road, for a loss of $150.

Consumable goods and merchandise were reported stolen at Whole Foods, 7401 France Ave. S., for a loss of $94.

Load comments