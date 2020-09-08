For Aug. 24-30, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 24 - An adult male was arrested for driving with a canceled driver’s license at the intersection of Highway 100 and 50th Street West.
An auto theft was reported on the 500 block of Coventry Lane.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Cornelia Drive.
A theft of $180 in miscellaneous items was reported at Cub Foods, at 6775 York Ave. S.
A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court, resulting in a loss of $214 in miscellaneous items.
A bike worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 500 block of Coventry Lane, with a loss of $650 in sunglasses and dance shoes.
A theft of $428 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported on the 7300 block of Cahill Road.
Aug. 25 - A theft of $3,086 in miscellaneous items from a vehicle was reported at Utley Park, 4501 50th St. W.
Auto parts were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
A fleeing motorist was reported on the 5000 block of Highway 100.
A theft of $200 in auto parts was reported at Edina Seasonal Services, 7155 Cahill Road.
A boy’s bike worth $700 was reported stolen at the Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported at the Southdale Center.
A 37-year-old female was arrested for illegal use of a handicap card and driving after license suspension at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
Aug. 26 - An assault was reported on the 7700 block of Normandale Road.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting $184 worth of miscellaneous items at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A theft was reported on the 3200 block of 76th Street West.
Aug. 27 - A possible theft of a package was reported on the 5500 block of Kellogg Avenue.
A book of checks was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5800 block of Schaefer Road.
Property damage was reported on the 6000 block of Olinger Boulevard.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard, for a loss of $70.
Aug. 28 - An iPhone was reported stolen on the 3300 block of Edinborough Way.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4100 block of Monterey Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5200 block of 70th Street West.
Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of France Avenue.
A credit card and health insurance card were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4700 block of 64th Street West.
Fraud was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
A vehicle theft was reported on the 4300 block of Brookside Court.
An identity theft was reported at an undetermined location.
A 56-year-old female was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Aug. 29 - A 34-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance at the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A 23-year-old male was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm at the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and 38th Street West.
$150 in Taekwondo gear was reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S.
$64 in masks was reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S.
$2,075 in computer equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle at Tavern 23, 7651 France Ave. S.
A 50-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at the intersection of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Aug. 30 - A 44-year-old male was arrested for a third-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at the intersection of Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
An adult male was arrested for felony possession of a firearm at the intersection of Highway 100 and 66th Street West.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
Property damage was reported on the 4400 block of France Ave. S.
