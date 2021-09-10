For Aug. 23-29, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 23 – A 51-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a canceled license on the 4200 block of France Avenue South.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4600 block of 56th Street West.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Hollywood Road.
Vehicle parts, bikes and parking passes were reported stolen on the 4300 block of Brookside Court, for a loss of $2,530.
A kids bike, men’s bike and garage door openers were reported stolen on the 4500 block of Golf Terrace, for a loss of $1,583.
Mail was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Heritage Drive.
$1,598 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A threat of violence was reported on the 4700 block of South View Lane.
A check forgery was reported on the 6900 block of France Avenue South.
Headphones worth $200 were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 5200 block of Halifax Avenue.
$330 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7100 block of Metro Boulevard.
Aug. 24 – $500 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
Highlighters, eye palettes, lip gloss and lip oil were reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center, for a loss of $315.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A city code violation was reported on the 4900 block of Lincoln Drive.
Aug. 25 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession was reported at France Avenue and 50th Street West.
$3,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A 35-year-old female was arrested for driving without insurance at 66th Street and France Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
Aug. 26 – Property damage was reported on the 6300 block of Gleason Road.
A wagon worth $85 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
$1,500 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7100 block of Heatherton Trail.
A catalytic converter worth $150 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 at 66th Street West and Sheridan Avenue South.
A 42-year-old male was arrested for drug possession at Highway 100 and Highway 62.
Aug. 27 – A 25-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
A 44-year-old female was arrested for trespassing and obstruction of justice at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
$930 in Polo merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A work identification card, garage door opener and other items were reported stolen at the Galleria, for a loss of $251.
A license plate was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Pheasant Court.
A 49-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI on the 4600 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5500 block of Hansen Road.
Aug. 28 – A 38-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6400 block of France Avenue South.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
Property damage was reported on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for stealing a bike worth $800 and for possession of a controlled substance at Xerxes Avenue South and Highway 62.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 400 block of Blake Road South.
Aug. 29 – Violation of a restraining order was reported at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
A 28-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
A Panera Bread drawstring bag, black sweatshirt and umbrella were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of Hazelton Road, for a loss of $110.
A men’s bike worth $300 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue.
Violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5100 block of Lincoln Drive.
A backpack, computer software, Apple iPad and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5300 block of Dundee Road, for a loss of $3,350.
Credit cards, wallet and other items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South, for a loss of $34.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for second-degree DWI and a 34-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drugs on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.