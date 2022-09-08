For Aug. 22-28, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 22 - An identity theft was reported on the 5000 block of 60th Street West.
A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault at an unspecified address.
$100 worth of miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Marmi Shoes in the Galleria.
A $749 bike was reported stolen in a burglary on the 5900 block of Beard Avenue.
$428 worth of clearing supplies were reported stolen in a shoplifting at Cub Foods.
A $501 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.
$502 worth of items, including a lawn mower, were reported stolen from a vehicle at Braemar Arena.
Aug. 23 - A 28-year-old man was arrested for driving without insurance at 54th Street West and Minnetonka Boulevard.
The theft of $501 worth of auto parts/accessories was reported on the 7400 block of York Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on the 6200 block of Beard Avenue.
Graffiti was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
A 55-year-old woman was arrested for DWI on the 3600 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Identity theft was reported on the 4200 block of Valley View Road.
A bike theft was reported stolen in a burglary on the 3900 block of 49 ½ Street, for a loss of $3,600.
Aug. 24 - A 40-year-old man was arrested for driving with a canceled license at 76th Street West and France Avenue South.
Damage to property was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
A 59-year-old man was arrested for DWI on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
The theft of $2,460 worth of purses/wallets/handbags was reported at Macy’s.
Documents were reported stolen from a vehicle at Southdale Center.
A vehicle fled police in the area of westbound Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
Aug. 25 - A vehicle fled police during an attempted traffic stop at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
Damage to property was reported on the 4300 block of 58th Street West.
Damage to property was reported on the 4500 block of 50th Street West.
License plates were reported stolen at Southdale Center.
A $300 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 4800 block of 77th Street West.
Suspicious activity was reported at Seagate, 4625 77th Street West.
The theft of a $3,400 catalytic converter was reported on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A $300 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Edinborough Way.
An iPhone and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7000 block of York Avenue South, for an $800 loss.
A $2,500 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Minnesota Drive.
A vehicle fled police on the 7000 block of Highway 100.
A vehicle fled police on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
Aug. 26 - A 38-year-old man was arrested for DWI at 66th Street West and York Avenue.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 near 66th Street West.
Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Washington Avenue.
A bike theft was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road, for a $2,700 loss.
A theft was reported on the 7500 block of York Avenue South.
A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported on the 6200 block of France Avenue South.
An $800 catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Cahill Road.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting $889 worth of apparel at Southdale Center.
Trespassing was reported on the 5000 block of Bedford Avenue.
$2,000 was reported stolen in a theft by swindle on the 6100 block of Tingdale Avenue.
A 64-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault at an unspecified location.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 7700 block of France Avenue.
Cash, a cellphone and a purse were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
Aug 27 - A 22-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on southbound Highway 100 north of 70th Street West.
Credit card fraud reported by a resident of the 5200 block of Eden Avenue resulted in a $823 loss.
Gift cards and cellphones were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4500 block of Moorland Avenue, for a $1,420 loss.
Several items were reported stolen from a vehicle at Rosland Park, for a $275 loss.
$1,300 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
Aug. 28 - A purse, iPhone and gift cards were reported stolen at Dave and Buster’s at Southdale Center, for a $595 loss.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested for DWI in the area of Cahill Road and Dewey Hill Road.
A tablet device and debit card were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving after license revocation at Wilson Road and Golf Terrace.
