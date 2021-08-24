For Aug. 2-8, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 2 – A 25-year-old female was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at southbound Highway 100 and Highway 62.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
A speed racing bike worth $2,100 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Valley View Road.
Assault was reported on the 7100 block of York Avenue South.
Property damage was reported near the intersection of Gus Young Lane and the Canadian Pacific Rail.
A gift card worth $150 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 5500 block of Brookview Avenue.
An animal bite was reported on the 4100 block of Lynn Avenue.
Aug. 3 – An 18-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on southbound Highway 169 near Valley View Road.
A 41-year-old male was arrested for felony second-degree drug possession on the 4100 block of 50th Street West.
Indecent exposure was reported on the 3200 block of Southdale Circle.
$1,400 was reported stolen by swindle on the 3100 block of 69th Street.
A boy’s bike worth $130 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of Amundson Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
A laptop, security badge, credit cards and other items were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $3,140.
Aug. 4 – $350 in cash was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Amundson Avenue.
$1,200 was reported stolen by fraud on the 3500 block of Hazelton Road.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree DWI (controlled substance) at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
Aug. 5 – $50 in aircraft parts were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$13,495 was reported stolen by swindle on the 7300 block of Glouchester Drive.
A catalytic converter worth $300 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A watch worth $50 was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Hillside Lane.
A girl’s bike worth $450 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of Sunnyslope Road W.
Property damage was reported on the 3200 block of 76th Street West.
$1,149 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Victoria’s Secret in Southdale Center.
Aug. 6 – Credit cards, a Coach purse, a Social Security card and other items were reported stolen on the 6300 block of McIntyre Point, for a loss of $2,101.
Suspicious internet activity was reported at an undisclosed location.
A road bike worth $2,500 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Aug. 7 – A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana at 54th Street West and Wooddale Avenue.
A burglary was reported at Edina Market, 7102 Amundson Ave.
Disorderly conduct was reported on the 5100 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A 16-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 5200 block of Highway 100.
A 35-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and France Avenue South.
Aug. 8 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance and for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6600 block of Highway 100.
Property damage was reported on the 3900 block of 50th Street.
A 20-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A bike worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Chowen Avenue.
