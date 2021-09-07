For Aug. 16-22, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
Aug. 16 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 4100 block of Grimes Avenue South and 44th Street West.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license and providing false information to police at 51st Street West and Indianola Avenue.
Property was reported lost on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.
$2,914 in tools were reported stolen at Gilbert Mechanical, 5251 74th St. W.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 4600 block of Casco Avenue.
$2,327 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 4100 block of Grimes Avenue.
$330 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 6900 block of Washington Avenue South.
Terroristic threats were reported stolen on the 6300 block of Loch Moor Drive.
A dog bite was reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Aug. 17 – $847 was reported stolen by fraud on the 3900 block of 49th Street West.
A garage door opener worth $25 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of Shannon Drive.
A catalytic converter and trailer hitch was reported stolen at Airbroom Minnesota, 6975 Washington Ave. S., for a loss of $4,000.
A 20-year-old female was arrested for possession of a fake driver’s license on the 6600 block of Highway 100.
A 24-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police on the 5400 block of Dewey Hill Road.
A key fob and apartment key were reported stolen on the 6600 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $30.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for drug possession on the 4300 block of 66th Street West.
Aug. 18 – A 56-year-old male was arrested for DWI at 66th Street and York Avenue South.
Mail was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Woodland Road West.
Identity theft was reported on the 400 block of Griffith Street.
A Coach wallet worth $60 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
Aug. 19 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Highway 100 and 70th Street.
A 27-year-old female was arrested for theft and obstruction of the legal process on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A road bike worth $300 was reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
A vehicle pursuit was reported in the area of France Avenue and Parklawn Avenue.
Aug. 20 – Two 22-year-old males were arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
A 30-year-old female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave. S.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 6500 block of Drew Avenue South.
A 32-year-old female was arrested for DWI at Highway 100 and 50th Street.
A 43-year-old male was arrested for trespassing on the 6500 block of France Avenue.
Aug. 21 – A vehicle manual worth $15 was reported stolen on the 7400 block of York Avenue South.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for drug possession and possession of a firearm without permit at Highway 100 and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A road rage incident was reported on the 7000 block of France Avenue South.
A cake worth $79 was reported stolen at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave.
Credit cards and cash were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $2,000.
Aug. 22 – An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Highway 100.
$700 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Grandview Lane.
Hockey equipment and apparel were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6400 block of Colony Way, for a loss of $1,250.
A 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.
