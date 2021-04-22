For April 5-11, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 5 – A 37-year-old female was arrested for providing false information to police and a felony warrant at York Avenue South and 70th Street West.
A cordless drill worth $300 was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49th Street.
Rubber padding and trailers were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $8,789.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 3300 block of 66th Street West.
$2,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7400 block of Washington Avenue South.
Credit cards, handbags and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue, for a loss of $750.
Credit cards, handbags and other items were reported stolen on the 7100 block of York Avenue.
A cellphone worth $799 was reported stolen on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
April 6 – Two pairs of earbuds and an energy drink were reported stolen at Walgreens, 6975 York Avenue.
$700 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5800 block of Johnson Drive.
April 7 – An adult male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
$600 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5800 block of Johnson Drive.
Identity theft was reported on the 4300 block of Brook Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of 76th Street West.
A forgery was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $695.
April 8 – Suspicious activity was reported on the 6400 block of Limerick Drive.
Credit cards, handbags and a Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen at SkyZone, 7625 Cahill Road.
Identity theft was reported on the 5700 block of View Lane.
$1,000 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
$348 was reported stolen by swindle on the 5000 block of Yvonne Terrace.
An assault was reported on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South.
$200 in lighters were reported stolen at Speedway, 5205 Vernon Ave.
April 9 – Identity theft was reported on the 7600 block of York Avenue.
$389 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6600 block of McCauley Trail.
A 34-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police and third-degree DWI with test refusal at Normandale Road and Edina Industrial Boulevard.
April 10 - An adult male was arrested for a DWI at Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $350 was reported stolen on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.
Mail was reported stolen on the 6300 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
Property damage was reported at the Galleria.
April 11 – A 20-year-old male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and DWI at southbound Highway 100 and 50th Street.
A 44-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree DWI at eastbound Highway 62, west of Valley View Road.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue.
Matchbox cars were reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue, for a loss of $550
A garage door opener worth $15 was reported stolen on the 6100 block of Wilryan Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 400 block of Kresse Circle.
Handbags, credit cards and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of 66th Street West, for a loss of $220.
$50 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.