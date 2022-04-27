For April 4-10, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 4 – A 57-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on the 6600 block of York Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported at Cub Foods 6775 York Ave. S.
A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 5900 block of Olinger Boulevard.
$1,000 was reported stolen by swindle on the 6000 block of Fairfax Avenue.
A copper pipe worth $1,000 was reported stolen on the 5900 block of Beard Avenue South.
A 61-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Valley View Road and Brookview Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 6600 block of France Avenue South.
April 5 – $4,900 was reported stolen at the Galleria.
April 6 – A welder-generator combo was reported stolen on the 7500 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $12,724.
Handbags worth $268 were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated at Highway 100 and 50th Street.
April 7 – An attempted burglary was reported at Enterprise, 3230 Southdale Circle.
A license plate worth $25 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 5700 block of Abbott Avenue.
Fraud was reported on the 7000 block of McCauley Trail South.
April 8 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
$1,200 in vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 4200 block of 70th Street West.
Sony headphones, a graphing calculator, a Dell laptop and an Iowa State backpack were reported stolen from a vehicle at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W., for a loss of $1,220.
A 32-year-old female was arrested for fourth-degree DWI on westbound Highway 62, east of Gleason Road.
A lock, winter coat, duffel bag and black travel purse were reported stolen on the 7300 block of York Avenue, for a loss of $1,193.
April 9 – A portable electronic communications device worth $1,001 was reported stolen at Dave & Buster’s in Southdale Center.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for trespassing at Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S.
Merchandise worth $291 was reported stolen at Walgreens, 4916 France Ave.
Property damage was reported on the 7300 block of York Avenue South.
Headphones worth $250 were reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
A disturbance was reported on the 6200 block of Ewing Avenue South.
April 10 – A 48-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 50th Street and Highway 100.
An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
A 40-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police at Wooddale Avenue and Tower Street.
