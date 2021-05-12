For April 26 through May 2, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 26 – $10 in cookies were reported stolen at Subway,
$25 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4300 block of France Avenue South.
Credit card fraud was reported at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
A bike worth $200 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Avenue.
April 27 – A medical-grade skin serum was reported stolen at Lili Salon and Spa at the Galleria, for a loss of $281.
Identity theft was reported on the 5900 block of Chowen Avenue South.
Identity theft was reported on the 6700 block of Apache Road.
April 28 – A 29-year-old male was arrested for driving with a canceled license on the 6400 block of Xerxes Avenue South.
$250 in baseball cards were reported stolen on the 6000 block of Lincoln Drive.
Vehicle tampering was reported on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue
An animal at-large was reported on the 5400 block of Edenmoor Street.
A custom golf bag, a full set of golf clubs and other golfing items were reported stolen at Public Storage, 7225 Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $2,750.
A barcode scanner worth $100 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
Purses were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $578.
$100 in Minnesota license plates were reported stolen on the 3400 block of Parklawn Avenue South.
An electric measurer worth $280 was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6700 block of Vernon Avenue.
A person fleeing police was reported at Interstate 35E and Wheelock Parkway East.
A computer keyboard, computer mouse and laptop were reported stolen on the 7600 block of Bush Lake Road, for a loss of $1,600.
A 40-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police at Interstate 494 and East Bush Lake Road.
April 29 – Naked Juice and Tide laundry detergent were reported stolen at Lunds and Byerlys, 3945 50th St. W., for a loss of $74.
Perfume worth $78 was reported stolen at Victoria’s Secret in Southdale Center.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired at Highway 169 and 7th Street.
April 30 – Bikes worth a total of $379 were reported stolen on the 4800 block of Woodhill Way.
Identity theft was reported on the 6900 block of Southdale Road.
May 1 – A juvenile female was arrested for underage consumption on the 6500 block of France Avenue South.
A 27-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
$1,000 in cash was reported stolen on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
Handbags, credit cards, documents and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 7300 block of
Cahill Road.
A 29-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance on the 6200 block of Hillside Road.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5200 block of Villa Way.
A 35-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree DWI at Highway 100 and 70th Street West.
May 2 – An adult male was arrested for violating a restraining order at Highway 62 and Wyman Avenue.
A hit-and-run was reported on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
Lost property was reported on the 5500 block of Benton Avenue.
A vehicle was reported stolen at the Westin at the Galleria.
