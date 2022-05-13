For April 25 through May 1, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
April 25 – Apple Airpods, credit cards, handbags and other items were reported stolen on the 6700 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,577.
A burglary was reported on the 5700 block of Grove Street.
Merchandise worth $200 was reported stolen on the 4900 block of France Avenue South.
A moped was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Samuel Road.
Vehicle parts worth $4,000 were reported stolen at The District Edina, 7777 Washington Ave.
Credit cards, a wallet and a Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
$877 in merchandise was reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
April 26 – A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 6800 block of Southdale Road.
$30 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen on the 6500 block of York Avenue South.
An Xbox One controller was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
A portable electronic communications device worth $259 was reported stolen at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
Sunglasses, cash, a bag of clothes and vehicle parts were reported stolen on the 3900 block of Market Street, for a loss of $271.
A license plate worth $20 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of Wooddale Avenue.
A 19-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 7100 block of France Avenue South.
Trespassing was reported at Panera Bread, 3345 Hazelton Road.
A robbery was reported at Walgreens, 6975 York Ave.
April 27 – A theft was reported on the 7400 block of Metro Boulevard.
Prescription forgery was reported on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.
Theft was reported on the 5200 block of Vernon Avenue.
Property damage was reported on the 5200 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.
A debit card was reported on the 7200 block of Ohms Lane.
Credit cards, a wallet and a Minnesota driver’s license were reported stolen on the 7100 block of France Avenue, for a loss of $115.
$43 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at Barnes and Noble in the Galleria.
An assault was reported on the 7100 block York Avenue South.
A theft was reported on the 5300 block of Evanswood Lane.
A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen on the 5100 block of 76th Street West.
License plates worth $30 were reported stolen on the 4100 block of 76th Street West.
April 28 – Theft of $1,000 in building materials and trespassing was reported on the 7200 block of France Avenue South.
A violation of a restraining order was reported on the 5400 block of 70th Street West.
Credit cards, a purse, U.S. passport and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6100 block of Brookview Avenue, for a loss of $80.
A vehicle was stolen on the 6600 block of Naomi Drive,
A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
April 29 – Keys, credit cards, a tote bag and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 4400 block of 77th Street West, for a loss of $2,350.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 3400 block of Edinborough Way.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at an undisclosed location.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 8100 block of 78th Street West.
A 33-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 5100 block of Grove Street.
April 30 – A 56-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
A 55-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at Southdale Center.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for DWI at Valley View Road and Dakota Trail.
A fragrance worth $600 was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue.
May 1 – A 21-year-old male was arrested for a hit-and-run at 69th Street and York Avenue.
A 22-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 169 and Highway 62.
A 30-year-old male was arrested for possession of stolen property at Southdale Center.
A fragrance worth $556 was reported stolen at Southdale Center.
