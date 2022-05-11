For April 18-24, Edina Police responded to the following calls, according to the city’s weekly crime report:

April 18 - A 61-year-old male was arrested for damaging $100 worth of building materials on the 4600 block of West 77th Street.

A 35-year-old female was arrested for check forgery and fleeing police on the 6900 block of France Avenue.

Property damage was reported at Sir Lines Alot, 7175 Cahill Road.

A domestic assault was reported on the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive.

A portable electronic communications device and cash were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $700.

Traffic enforcement was reported near Vernon Avenue and Highway 100.

April 19 - A catalytic converter worth $1,001 was reported stolen at BI International, 7540 Bush Lake Road.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen on the 8000 block of 78th Street West.

A domestic incident was reported on the 6800 block of Dovre Road.

A catalytic converter worth $2,500 was reported stolen on the 400 block of Adams Avenue.

A vehicle fleeing police was reported on the 6200 block of Highway 100.

A 36-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated at France Avenue and Hazelton Road.

April 20 - An adult male was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Highway 62 and Highway 100.

A license plate worth $50 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue.

A 23-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 5700 block of eastbound Highway 62.

A credit card was reported stolen at LA Fitness, 4175 76th St. W.

April 21 - Property damage was reported on the 4200 block of Parklawn Avenue.

$100 worth of consumable goods were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West.

A 22-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police, outstanding warrants and stealing a backpack and airfryer on the 6900 block of York Avenue.

April 22 - A shopping cart, reusable bag and Tide pods were reported stolen on the 3900 block of 50th Street West, for a loss of $549.

A catalytic converter worth $1,600 was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Edinborough Way.

Graffiti was reported on the 5200 block of 73rd Street West.

$366 in consumable goods were reported stolen at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S..

A 21-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana in the parking lot of LA Fitness, 4175 76th St.

April 23 - A 26-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 50th Street West and Grange Road.

$410 in merchandise was reported stolen at Quick Snacks in Southdale Center.

A theft was reported on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.

A vehicle was reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.

A 59-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 50th Street West and Dale Drive.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated on the 4200 block of France Avenue South.

April 24 - A 30-year-old male was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 76th Street and York Avenue.

Load comments