For April 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:
April 12 – Property damage was reported at New Earth Landscaping, 5251 73rd St. W.
Credit cards, handbags and documents were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $275.
Vehicle parts and a mattress were reported stolen at Public Storage, 4425 77th St. W., for a loss of $900.
A catalytic converter worth $100 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
April 13 – Property damage was reported at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S.
A mini four-wheeler and mini bike were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $700.
A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance on Highway 62 and Valley View Road.
A catalytic converter worth $539 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.
A 50-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct at the AT&T store in Southdale Center.
April 14 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Hazelton Road and York Avenue South.
Gift card fraud was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,500.
Identity theft was reported on the 5900 block of Kellogg Avenue.
Attempted identity theft was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Ave.
A women’s bike worth $125 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.
April 15 – Property damage was reported on the 6100 block of Fox Meadow Lane.
A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of 77th Street.
Fraud was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.
A burglary was reported on the 6900 block of McCauley Trail South
Identity theft was reported on the 6200 block of Ashcroft Lane.
$110 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of West Shore Drive.
Attempted identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of Warren Avenue.
April 16 – Graffiti was reported on the 7300 block of Cahill Rd.
Clothes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $447.
A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen at the north parking ramp at 50th & France, 3936 Market Street.
Theft was reported on the 6000 block of Arbour Lane.
Fraud reported on the 4800 block of Hibiscus Avenue resulted in a $5,990 loss.
$1,640 in cash was reported stolen on the 5600 block of York Avenue South.
Fraud was reported on the 4000 block of 44th Street West.
April 17 – An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at eastbound Highway 62 and Interstate 35W.
A hybrid mountain bike worth $500 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
$892 in merchandise was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.
April 18 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing two bikes on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.
A 31-year-old male was arrested for third-degree test refusal at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.
Property damage was reported at the Westin Hotel at the Galleria.
$150 in watercraft equipment was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49th Street.
A DWI was reported on the 6300 block of John Harris Drive.
A registration sticker worth $150 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.
