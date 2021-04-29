For April 12-18, Edina Police responded to the following calls:

April 12 – Property damage was reported at New Earth Landscaping, 5251 73rd St. W.

Credit cards, handbags and documents were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $275.

Vehicle parts and a mattress were reported stolen at Public Storage, 4425 77th St. W., for a loss of $900.

A catalytic converter worth $100 was reported stolen on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.

April 13 – Property damage was reported at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S.

A mini four-wheeler and mini bike were reported stolen on the 5400 block of Vernon Avenue, for a loss of $700.

A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance on Highway 62 and Valley View Road.

A catalytic converter worth $539 was reported stolen on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

A 50-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct at the AT&T store in Southdale Center.

April 14 – A 34-year-old male was arrested for fleeing police at Hazelton Road and York Avenue South.

Gift card fraud was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, for a loss of $1,500.

Identity theft was reported on the 5900 block of Kellogg Avenue.

Attempted identity theft was reported on the 4600 block of Arden Ave.

A women’s bike worth $125 was reported stolen on the 4400 block of Parklawn Court.

April 15 – Property damage was reported on the 6100 block of Fox Meadow Lane.

A burglary was reported on the 4400 block of 77th Street.

Fraud was reported on the 6700 block of York Avenue South.

A burglary was reported on the 6900 block of McCauley Trail South

Identity theft was reported on the 6200 block of Ashcroft Lane.

$110 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 6800 block of West Shore Drive.

Attempted identity theft was reported on the 6500 block of Warren Avenue.

April 16 – Graffiti was reported on the 7300 block of Cahill Rd.

Clothes were reported stolen at Macy’s in Southdale Center, for a loss of $447.

A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen at the north parking ramp at 50th & France, 3936 Market Street.

Theft was reported on the 6000 block of Arbour Lane.

Fraud reported on the 4800 block of Hibiscus Avenue resulted in a $5,990 loss.

$1,640 in cash was reported stolen on the 5600 block of York Avenue South.

Fraud was reported on the 4000 block of 44th Street West.

April 17 – An adult male was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at eastbound Highway 62 and Interstate 35W.

A hybrid mountain bike worth $500 was reported stolen on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.

$892 in merchandise was reported stolen at Sephora in Southdale Center.

April 18 – A 52-year-old male was arrested for stealing two bikes on the 6800 block of York Avenue South.

A 31-year-old male was arrested for third-degree test refusal at Highway 100 and Benton Avenue.

Property damage was reported at the Westin Hotel at the Galleria.

$150 in watercraft equipment was reported stolen on the 3900 block of 49th Street.

A DWI was reported on the 6300 block of John Harris Drive.

A registration sticker worth $150 was reported stolen on the 7200 block of York Avenue South.

