For April 11-17, Edina Police responded to the following reports, according to the city’s weekly crime report:
April 11 – A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 6100 block of Wilryan Avenue.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for criminal vehicular operation near Xerxes Avenue South and 55th Street West.
April 12 - $229 in household goods were reported stolen on the 7400 block of France Avenue South.
A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
Edina officers assisted another agency at Macy’s in Southdale Center.
April 13 – A catalytic converter worth $870 was reported stolen on the 5700 block of Normandale Road.
A 61-year-old female was arrested for stealing almonds, pastrami and bread rolls at Jerry’s Foods, 5125 Vernon Ave. S.
A vehicle was reported stolen at Lifetime Fitness in Southdale Center.
Bikes worth $2,750 were reported stolen on the 5200 block of Birchcrest Drive.
An assault was reported on the 6700 block of Valley View Road.
Credit card fraud was reported at the Apple Store in Southdale Center.
An animal bite was reported on the 6400 block of Ryan Avenue.
April 14 – $1,730 in miscellaneous items were reported at COV Edina in the Galleria.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 5000 block of Bedford Avenue South.
$420 in miscellaneous items were reported stolen at the Galleria.
An Eddie Bauer jacket, North Face jacket and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 3200 block of 70th Street West, for a loss of $440.
A 37-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 3200 block of York Avenue South.
A briefcase, laptop, diamond bracelet and other items were reported stolen at Barnes and Noble in the Galleria, for a loss of $7,975.
Property damage was reported on the 5800 block of Grove Street.
A 38-year-old male was arrested for driving without insurance at Highway 62 and Gleason Road.
April 15 – A 20-year-old male was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana on Highway 100 and 77th Street.
A 36-year-old male was arrested for stealing a storage container worth $35 on the 7100 block of Cahill Road.
A domestic assault was reported on the 6400 block of Barrie Road.
A disturbance was reported on the 6900 block of Wooddale Avenue.
Credit cards, a purse, cell phone and other items were reported stolen at Southdale Center, for a loss of $158.
A 22-year-old female was arrested for stealing $239 in merchandise at Target, 7000 York Ave. S.
An 18-year-old female was arrested for stealing $230 in groceries at Cub Foods, 6775 York Ave. S.
April 16 – A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 6600 block of France Avenue.
A 25-year-old male was arrested for violating a restraining order on the 7000 block of York Avenue South.
A 41-year-old female was arrested for driving while intoxicated on the 4400 block of 77th Street.
Property damage was reported on the 4700 block of Golf Terrace.
A 21-year-old female was arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Highway 169 and Valley View Road.
April 17 – A 36-year-old male was arrested for providing false information to police on the 3100 block of 69th Street.
Property damage was reported on the 5000 block of Richmond Drive.
$1,300 in portable electronic communication devices were reported stolen at Mr. Paul’s Supper Club, 3917 Market Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.