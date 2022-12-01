Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn wants his department to join Hennepin County’s Joint Community Police Partnership.
Presenting to the City Council Nov. 15, Milburn outlined a program that began in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center in 2005, when he was the police chief for Brooklyn Park.
JCPP is “a joint effort between Hennepin County and several law enforcement jurisdictions to enhance communication and understanding between enforcement and communities,” according to the presentation.
“A lot of that work goes into trust building with our community members,” Milburn said.
In promoting the potential partnership in Edina, he cited his over 20 years of experience running the program in Brooklyn Park.
“We thought it was a really good idea to bring here to this community because of the value that it brings forward,” Milburn said. “It’s a great opportunity to build those relationships between our police staff and our community members.”
Don Ryan, program manager for Safe Communities in Hennepin County, and Nathan Howard, supervisor of the JCPP, made presentations at the meeting.
JCPP is currently partnering with Bloomington, Richfield, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Hopkins, Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale, and hopes to partner with Edina in 2023.
The partnership seeks to improve community members’ knowledge and understanding of police procedures and laws and improve police officers’ knowledge and understanding of their diverse cultural communities.
Under the partnership, residents would be able to directly ask questions and receive answers from the police department “in a safe environment where officers can give them information on why they do what they do and the community can have answers on … issues going on. They can understand what’s really happening instead of speculating,” Howard said.
Hennepin County will pay for 70% of the partnership and Edina will pay 30%, according to Ryan. Hennepin County used to pay for the entirety of the partnership but in 2018 began asking partnering cities to pay for 30% of a liaison position.
When the program started in 2005, its main focus was on immigration, seeking to improve communication between new arrivals and local law enforcement. In 2015, the program moved to focus on resident and police relationships in general.
“We changed our focus and we found that all of the cities that we work with really appreciate both the police department and the community, the relationship building that we are trying to offer,” Ryan said. “We recognize these are all separate communities so we want to focus on what works well for each community.”
Under the partnership, each city has its own community liaison who acts as the bridge between law enforcement and the community. They lead and facilitate community meetings, organize events and coordinate training sessions, such as multicultural training for officers.
“A lot of times police can’t directly go and have relationships with certain community members because of maybe trust issues or what have you, so the liaison is not an officer but [they] can work within the community and then bridge that gap,” Howard said.
Edina’s community liaison would be embedded in the Police Department and have daily interactions with law enforcement and community members. They would also be employed by Hennepin County rather than the city in order to provide objectivity, Ryan said.
Under the program, the liaison works with each city to create a multicultural advisory committee, a culturally diverse collection of community leaders. These leaders do not necessarily have to hold a formal leadership position, such as a commissioner, Ryan said, but instead, hold a strong relationship with their community.
“It has nothing to do with their position or their profession,” Ryan said. “It has to do with community relationships and how committed they are to doing that.”
Starting Jan. 1, Emily Jepson, an Edina police officer, will transition to a full-time community engagement officer position. The plan is for her to work with the JCPP community liaison to coordinate community engagement and educational events.
At the City Council’s Dec. 6 meeting, JCPP and the Edina Police Department will bring a contract for the council to review and approve.
