An Edina parishioner has helped gather nearly 1,400 greeting cards that are destined for families fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Last month, Our Lady of Grace parishioner and Bloomington resident Danette Halloran worked with Catholic schools in the metro area, Edina community members and a local Edina business to collect hundreds of cards at the request of her nephew, a former Marine who is volunteering at the border of Ukraine and Poland. The latest batch of cards, which have continued to roll in, were sent out by Halloran just last week.
Halloran, who requested the Sun Current only use her nephew’s first name, Andrew, for security concerns, said she was “really happy” when he contacted her. He said the cards to be given to families would be used to “lift their spirits,” she recalled.
It was a “beautiful thing” to see how many people ended up making cards for Ukrainian refugees, Halloran said. “This really made Edina shine, there’s no question.”
After receiving the request from her nephew, Halloran reached out to various Catholic schools in the metro area, including Edina’s Our Lady of Grace, Ascension and St. John Paul II Catholic schools in Minneapolis, and St. Peter Claver and St. Pascal Regional Catholic schools in St. Paul.
Halloran’s contact at Our Lady of Grace, fifth-grade teacher Katy Bland, helped coordinate efforts at the Edina Catholic school. In all, about 450 students participated in multi-day card-making sessions in the schools’ library, Bland told the Sun Current. This includes students in grades kindergarten through grade five who made the cards late April through early May.
“This was a tangible way for them to feel like they were able to help,” Bland said. “I mean, we know and believe our prayers are helpful for them but this was something they could hold on to and see that kids who they probably will never meet or never know, have been praying for them every day for their safety, for their families, their loved ones, for peace for them.”
Brecken Ciagne, a rising fifth-grader at Our Lady of Grace, told the Sun Current he enjoyed writing a card to “somebody across the world.” He added, “It was cool that I could impact someone’s life with just a piece of paper.”
In addition to reaching out to the Catholic schools, Halloran decided she wanted to make the card-making initiative even bigger: by posting the effort to Edina mom Facebook groups, inviting families to make their own cards, which Halloran could then send to her nephew, too. Halloran also worked with the Edina-based boutique Serge + Jane to set up a drop-off point for the cards, she said.
“It was really moving,” said Jamie Carl, of Serge + Jane. “I felt like I was happy to be a part of something.”
Eight-year-old Brooklyn Keller started creating cards for kids in Ukraine even before hearing about Halloran’s initiative. “All of a sudden, she was pulling out the paper and started drawing the Ukrainian flag on the front of the card,” recalled her mother, Shannon Keller. “I’m thinking, okay, not sure exactly what I’m going to do with these cards. I have to figure out somewhere for them to go.”
Then, after Brooklyn’s mother saw Halloran’s Facebook post about collecting cards, she informed her daughter, who then began making more, she said. “It was just her little thing that she felt like she can do that might make a difference for someone,” she explained.
The pair ended up bringing the cards to Serge + Jane.
Halloran estimates that several hundred of them were created by families who saw the additional Facebook posts. She would spend about two weeks mid-May collecting the cards to send to her nephew, who would later hand-deliver them to Ukrainian families.
“I was really excited to do this. What really brought me a lot of joy was the positive reaction and enthusiasm,” Halloran said. She added that she will continue to collect cards as long as there’s interest.
The cards, mainly written by local kids, feature a variety of messages, intended to inspire a sense of hope. “You aren’t alone,” writes one card, with a background colored in blue and yellow, representing the Ukrainian flag. Another writes, “You’re in our prayers! Be safe.”
Images displayed on the many cards included the Ukrainian flag, hearts, peace signs and flowers, including Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower.
“It means a great deal to the Ukrainian people who have already suffered so much to know that individual people all over the world care about them, and want to help,” said a statement attributed to Andrew, provided by Halloran. “I hope that the children who put these cards together know that they are making a difference.”
Andrew’s statement continues, “They should be very proud of this. Truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who helped.”
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.