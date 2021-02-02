An Edina Public Schools paraprofessional sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student, according to charges filed by Hennepin County last week.
Jeffrey Alan Davison, 49, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in a position of authority over the victim, which is a felony that carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.
The criminal complaint associated with the charge provides the following account:
The victim is part of the high school’s special education program with Davison as her assigned paraprofessional, according to the criminal complaint.
On Jan. 11, the victim reported that Davison walked her from one of her classes to gym class. While walking, he asked the victim if she was wearing anything underneath her crop-top sweatshirt. He then asked her to pull up her shirt to show him. The victim said no. Davison then used his hand to touch the victim’s breast over her clothing.
After entering the gym and beginning to walk laps on the indoor track, Davison put his arm around the victim, placed his hand on the small of her back and held the victim’s hand.
At this time, Davison asked the victim if she thought he was cute while telling her he was divorced. Then, while still walking on the track, Davison reached under the victim’s shirt and squeezed her breast under her bra.
The victim reported the assault to her parents and confirmed it in an interview days after.
Davison’s ex-wife heard about the allegations and asked him about it, where he told her he was “roughhousing with a student” and that he “accidentally touched someone’s (breast).”
He is not in custody.
Davison, who is currently on leave from the district, has been employed since September of 2017. He was assigned to Edina High School to help students on adaptive sports teams, said Mary Woitte, spokesperson for the district.
