Edina currently has one of the highest organics participation rates in Hennepin County.
Since organic carts were distributed in June as part of the city’s organics recycling program, about 30% of residents have opted to actively participate despite all residents being included in the program, according to city leadership. This participation, officials say, helps minimize the city’s environmental footprint.
The city of Edina is among the leaders in organics collection in the county along with Minneapolis and St. Louis Park.
“We can remove a great deal of volume and weight from our trash stream,” said Twila Singh, the city’s organics recycling coordinator.
That material, Singh explained, would otherwise be headed for the incinerator or landfill. “We can be doing something else with that,” she said. “In this case, we’re turning it into compost, which is a useful product.”
She added, “So not only are we able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that way but we are also able to create a sustainable cycle for our waste.”
Since starting the program in June, 120 tons of material, on average, has been collected monthly. Organic materials include food scraps and food-soiled paper. For a full list, visit edinamn.gov/organics.
Waste reduction goals implemented by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Hennepin County prompted the City Council to direct staff to start this program. According to a study by the county, at least 25% of trash is made of organic materials, making it the largest category of refuse that could be diverted from landfills.
The program has received some backlash from residents, however, due to a mandatory program fee for all Edina homeowners. The fee, which is $5.50 per month, shows up on utility bills.
Several City Council members pointed out at a Nov. 17 meeting that they had received calls regarding the program, particularly from single-person households who may want to opt out due to not compiling as much organic material as others. Mayor Jim Hovland asked the councilmembers whether a tiered-rate system could work.
Councilmember Mike Fischer said not using the program is a choice, adding that he would be surprised if a household had no organics recycling at all. He could see an argument for people experiencing financial hardship though, he said.
“I just would hope that people would give it a chance,” Fischer said.
Councilmember Kevin Staunton suggested waiting until the anniversary of the organics recycling program’s approval before discussing potential changes.
But this program has made Edina unique, said Ben Knudson, a recycling specialist for Hennepin County.
“They’re special, because they’re doing a program that no one else has done. And that’s one where everyone got an organics cart. So it puts it on the same level as recycling,” he said.
He noted that in other cities, the resident has to take action to sign up instead of being enrolled automatically.
“Organics recycling is a new concept. … It’s important for people to give it a try,” Knudson said. “(It) is the best opportunity to make a big difference.”
Singh said she encourages Edina residents to start small.
“When people find that they can start small or just start with one thing, like coffee grounds, it’s a lot easier to manage this idea of organics recycling, and to know that they’re doing something really impactful for the environment,” she said.
