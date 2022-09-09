Miracle Threads, Pranika with bags, posed

Pranika Kumar holds bags of clothes that will be included in care packages she intends to donate to homeless shelters. Kumar started making the collections after founding Miracle Threads as an effort to help people donate kids’ and teens’ clothing that they no longer need.

Quiet playgrounds and the roar of yellow buses are two sure signs that school is back in session. Among the less obvious signs are the garbage bags full of clothes stashed away in basements and garages, as children and teens head back to the classroom sporting new wardrobes.

“Lots of people are doing some back-to-school shopping and have a lot of old clothes they don’t want,” Pranika Kumar, a ninth-grader at Edina High School, said late last month as she was busy getting her organization, Miracle Threads, up and running.

Miracle Threads, Care packages

Care packages assembled by Miracle Threads are organized by the type of recipient they are meant for, such as “Teen Girl Medium” or “Boys Youth Large.” (Submitted photo)

