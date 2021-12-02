One Edina neighborhood hosted its own Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving – complete with a 6-foot inflatable bird, custom-made t-shirts, and hot beverages and fire pits to offset the 15-degree weather that morning.
For this block in the Lake Edina area, getting together to coordinate events isn’t unusual. Residents typically host bonfires, do Halloween gatherings and take on the annual neighborhood Night To Unite together. And this year, they decided to add another event to their list of happenings: a first-ever Lake Edina 5K Turkey Trot.
“I thought it’d be a good idea to do this and bring everybody together,” Brian Hedberg, who came up with the concept for the event, told the Sun Current. “It’ll be a celebration of all that’s good at the end of the day.”
Hedberg, a former member of the Edina School Board, grew up in a neighborhood of Golden Valley, where neighbors would often put on events together. The neighborhood had gatherings a couple times throughout the year, including a big event in the summer for games, grilled food and socializing.
Then, when Hedberg moved to Edina, he looked to inspire those same pieces of community, especially during the annual Night to Unite. Hedberg would often bring a game for residents to share – most recently a rope for tug of war, which pitted odd-numbered addresses against even-numbered addresses, he said.
Hedberg said he wanted to create an inclusive neighborhood event that would incorporate the nearby amenities of Fred Richards Park and the Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail that runs through it. And with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving some with a sense of isolation, the Turkey Trot gave people another opportunity to mingle, he said.
“COVID ... has also helped identify that people like to come together. And there’s just a desire to be with people,” Hedberg said.
After he pitched the idea to the neighborhood and put together a volunteer list, families began signing on to help carry out the event. They each ended up bringing different items for the run: hot beverages, fire pits, hand warmers, bottled water, the inflatable turkey and a tent adorned with the words, “Happy Thanksgiving.” Neighbors also helped suggest routes for the run, and later, put up signs to help runners, walkers and some bikers steer through the course.
“Just within like a day or two, he’s got people signed up for every single thing you can imagine,” said Teresa Hermes, a neighbor who often hosts the neighborhood events, including the Turkey Trot, in front of her house. Though she couldn’t participate in the event as a runner or walker due to recent foot surgery, Hermes helped with setting up and cleaning up after the event.
For events in her neighborhood, like Night To Unite, “it’s kind of the thing where ... it’s not just one person who’s doing the heavy lifting, but it’s really easy where everybody pitches in,” Hermes said.
Sharon Mazion, a neighbor who planned to walk the route with her family, said there was excitement about the event in the neighborhood. She added, “It’ll just be kind of fun to hang out together a litte bit before we head back to have dinner and the day with our families.”
To commemorate the event, Hedberg, with the help of his daughter, printed out custom-made t-shirts, embellished with a logo designed by his niece.
In all, the event drew nearly 50 people, adults and kids alike – and even a few dogs.
The event showed that when you put your mind to something, it can be achieved, Hedberg said. “We can all come together and make this happen,” he said.
Hedberg said he hopes to continue the event next year.
Hermes said her family “hit the jackpot” when they moved into the neighborhood.
“Everybody looks out for each other, everybody knows each other, and everybody cares about every family,” she said. “I think everybody really feels the same and wants to create that sense of community in any opportunity we can.”
Hedberg said the latest event was “just about smiling faces and people getting together. That’s really what it’s all about.”
