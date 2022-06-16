Edina native Emily Branham began working on her documentary 15 years ago, featuring a then-emerging drag performer who would later become a superstar: Marshall Ngwa, who also goes by his stage name, BeBe Zahara Benet.
When Branham started work on the film in 2006, Ngwa had been performing in pageants and at the Gay 90s in downtown Minneapolis. Three years later, Ngwa was cast on the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning the first-ever crown of the competition, which remains a highly popular show today.
Branham’s first-ever film, “Being BeBe,” released earlier this month, highlights Ngwa’s journey toward stardom, his subsequent downfall and finally, as the film ends, his rebirth.
“I’m just so grateful for the relationships that I’ve been able to build ... on the project over the years,” Branham told the Sun Current. “I feel like I’ve really grown and become a better person for knowing BeBe.”
Branham was initially introduced to Ngwa by her sister, who was a backup dancer for the amateur drag queen at a local pageant. No stranger to the entertainment industry, the Edina native was living in New York at the time, working on commercials and music videos, she said. As a kid, Branham had acted in various productions at the Guthrie Theater and for the Children’s Theatre Company.
A 1998 Edina High School graduate, Branham first acquired an interest in video editing while doing projects in her AP Biology class. This is where she “discovered how fun it can be to sort of lose yourself in the flow of making stuff and of being the person creating things. And I just never really lost that passion,” she said.
After hearing about Ngwa and his drag persona, BeBe, Branham’s interest was piqued, she said. “An amateur drag performer who’s very promising in the Twin Cities going to their first national drag pageant in Dallas, and they’re from Cameroon. … That sounds like an amazing short film,” she recalled thinking.
“Once I met BeBe, there was just so much more there. … There was just something really special about her and her perspective on drag, and her unique voice and how she wove her culture into her performances and identity,” Branham added.
Following Branham’s initial filming, Ngwa was cast on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning the show’s first season in 2009. Branham said she had hoped to finish the film soon after, but wanted Ngwa’s story to be more than “a highlights reel.”
As Branham continued working on the film, she also captured a period of time when Ngwa experienced “unforeseen obstacles,” Branham noted, including financial losses and investors pulling out of a stage production. At that point, Ngwa decided to move back to Minneapolis.
“I was like, ‘OK, this is it. This is the heart of our story,’” Branham said. “Fortunately, he trusted me to follow him through some of these most vulnerable moments in his career. … That’s really where the heart of our story came through.”
Ngwa later went on to be cast on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” a spin-off that welcomes back drag queens who previously competed on the show. Then, in 2018, he experienced the death of his father, which is also when Branham came to film in Ngwa’s home country of Cameroon.
Branham intended to have her documentary shown at various film festivals, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those events were canceled. “We decided to pull out of the festivals … and sort of take a step back and think about how we might re-envision a way to make things even stronger.”
She noted that some of Ngwa’s biggest successes had come at the start of 2020, such as the release of a new album, “Broken English,” which features a mix of English, French, and Cameroonian dialects, and the production of a show called “Nubia,” which is “a celebration of Black Queer Excellence” that includes five other “Drag Race” queens of color, a show description said.
“It just seemed like a missed opportunity to not somehow find a way to incorporate those,” Branham said.
Before finishing the documentary, she brought Ngwa back in for another interview, reflecting on scenes already captured in the film. Those moments were then later added to the final cut. “It ended up being some of the most emotionally resonant and beautiful footage I felt that we had captured to date,” Branham said.
In addition to telling Ngwa’s journey in the film, Branham also taps into what life is like for Cameroonians who are LGBTQ+ living in a country that criminalizes their existence. The film also depicts Ngwa’s perspectives as a longtime Minneapolis resident who is Black, particularly after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis in 2020.
In 2021, the film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, Branham said. It has also been shown at over 30 festivals across five continents, she added. “We’re just overwhelmed with the love that the film has been getting and very humbled by it all,” she reflected.
“You know, Minnesota, I love this state,” Ngwa, as BeBe, said in a statement provided to the Sun Current. “Because they always showed so much love for me. Even with how different I was, coming from Cameroon, coming with a different point of view as an artist, as an entertainer and still embracing me and showing up and rooting for me and whatever.
“I’m not saying it was peaches and cream. You know, I had to work really hard, you know, and go through obstacles to be where I was. But there was a lot of support for me in who I was as an artist. So there’s just such a place in my heart that I would always have. Cause this is where BeBe was birthed.”
“Being BeBe,” which was released June 7, is available on on-demand video services, including Apple TV and Prime Video. The film will make its broadcast debut June 21 on Fuse, and later be available on its streaming service, a news release said.
Branham said it’s important to reach people who may be inspired by Ngwa’s story, including those from Cameroon, or those who may have different sexual orientations or gender identities, or just anyone who can relate to Ngwa.
She added that she’s working on getting the word out about the film and planning community screenings in the U.S. and abroad. “If the film can be part of a toolkit that helps people make the world a safer place for all the baby BeBes’ that are out there, that’s really our goal,” Branham said.
Her hope, she said, is that the film “helps people feel empowered to live their authentic truth and embrace their own culture and identity and just be unapologetically themselves the way BeBe has been, because it’s brought so much joy to other people.”
