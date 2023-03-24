The franchise fees appearing on Edina residents’ utility bills will increase by about $1 per month if the city follows a Transportation Commission recommendation aiming to speed up the construction of bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

In part, those fees go toward the Pedestrian and Cycling Safety Fund, which is paying for infrastructure improvements guided by the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. At the current pace of funding, it would take 44 years for infrastructure associated with the city’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan to be fully built, according to the Edina Transportation Commission.

