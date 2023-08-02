A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to escape police and speeding over 150 mph on Highway 169, according to a criminal complaint.

Dmitriy Sizonenko, of Edina, was arrested July 20 and is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony with a maximum sentence of 3 years and one day and/or $5,000.

  

