An Edina man was killed Christmas Eve when a Redwood tree fell on him while he was hiking in a California national park.
Subhradeep Dutta, 28, was walking on a trail path the afternoon of Dec. 24 in Muir Woods National Monument Park when a large Redwood tree – reported to be approximately 200 feet tall by some national media outlets – collapsed and fell to the ground, striking Dutta in the process.
Emergency services were called at approximately 4:38 p.m., and first-responders arrived to find Dutta unconscious and lifeless beneath the tree, according to a Marin County Sheriff’s Office news release. He had sustained severe traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:01 p.m.
A forensic post-mortem examination was scheduled to be conducted on Friday, Dec. 27, after the Edina Sun Current’s press time. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigation being completed by the National Park Service and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office-Coroner Division.
