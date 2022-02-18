Braemar Arena could see substantial improvements through a requested expansion of the local option sales tax proposal that Edina residents will vote on this year.
Last year, the Minnesota Legislature approved the city’s request to undergo a referendum that would ask residents to vote on whether to impose a one-half percent sales tax in the city to fund capital improvement projects. On Nov. 8, Edina voters will be asked whether to establish the sales tax in order to fund Braemar Park and Fred Richards Park improvements.
But as a result of an Edina City Council resolution, approved at its Jan. 19 meeting, the city will ask to increase the amount to be collected through the sales tax for the Braemar Park plan, in order to fund improvements for the arena beyond what was originally approved.
“We have re-scoped the project,” Edina City Manager Scott Neal told the Sun Current.
As initially proposed, the sales tax referendum requested funding for infrastructure improvements of $21.6 million for Braemar Park and $17.7 million for the development of Fred Richards Park.
In 2021, the state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz approved the associated bonding costs for those projects, according to the updated council resolution. Both projects will be listed as separate questions on the ballot.
The city now seeks a green light from the Legislature to ask voters to approve $45.2 million in sales tax funding for improvements at Braemar Arena, increasing the total Braemar Park proposal to $53.3 million.
Of the $21.6 million initially requested for Braemar Park, $8.1 million was to go toward general park improvements identified in the Braemar Master Plan, while the remaining $13.5 million was for maintenance improvements at the arena. But a larger-scale arena project – with a cost unknown at the time of last year’s legislative session – is “necessary and desirable,” the updated resolution said.
The newly proposed arena improvements include increased ice capacity, an enlarged lobby, a drop-off spot and structured parking.
Beyond the arena funding, the requested funding for improvements to Braemar Park will remain the same.
Those improvements encompass new trail system connectivity and wayfinding, separated uses for walking, mountain biking and cross-country skiing, improved quality of natural resources in the park, and more, the updated resolution said.
For a local jurisdiction to be granted the ability to host a local option sales tax referendum, it must demonstrate regional significance and a justified need for funding.
On Braemar Arena, the updated resolution states: “Regionally, this community asset draws recreational visitors from the entire Metro area, Greater Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Canada.
“The Braemar Arena improvements will be available for use by residents, business community members and school programs,” the resolution said.
The resolution added that the arena is also frequently used by Edina High School, the Edina Hockey Association and the Braemar-City of Lakes Figure Skating Club.
Peter Fitzgerald, an Edina father of four and Edina Hockey Association coach, said improvements, including maintenance, are much needed at Braemar Arena.
“Braemar is a reflection of our city to the larger community and region,” he said. “We want to project excellence and project a beautiful facility to everyone who visits there.”
Last fall, Fitzgerald, along with other hockey advocates, pushed for similar improvements to Braemar Arena, having already garnered a bonding request resolution for it by the Edina City Council that summer. That request did not come to fruition at the legislative level as the city opted instead for a bonding bill proposal for a Community Health and Safety Center to replace and expand the Edina Fire Department’s Fire Station No. 2.
The improvements identified as part of that initial bonding request resolution for Braemar Arena are largely the same as those that would be sought through an increase in the local option sales tax collection amount, Neal said.
One of those improvements in that initial bonding request resolution included plans for the arena’s south rink be replaced with two new sheets of ice. This part of that project is likely but “isn’t carved in stone yet,” Neal said.
He explained that one reason to go with a local option sales tax option over a bonding request was that local legislators told him that amenity-type projects may not fare as well as other projects in the bonding bill process. Another reason was that the funding method leaves the decision to residents.
“It empowers local voters to decide,” Neal said. “If this project is important to enough people at the local level, it will be approved and we will do it. It’s a good way for the community to show what they think is important. And this is a way that they can do that through their vote in a referendum.”
If the Legislature does not improve the increase in collection amount for the Braemar Park plan, the question on that project will go on the ballot as it was approved last year, city spokesperson Jennifer Bennerotte told the Sun Current.
The duration of the sales tax as originally approved would go for 19 years or until the debt incurred to fund the projects is paid off.
This would not change if the scope of Braemar Arena improvements were expanded as the sales tax’s collection amount over that period of time is expected to still exceed the required funding total.
A study prepared by the University of Minnesota for the city found that the tax’s projected rate of .5% would raise about $4 million per year. That means a collection period of 19 years would yield $76 million in revenue.
If approved by Edina voters later this year, funds derived from the sales tax can be used to pay for the cost of administering and collecting the tax and paying for the projects, including their associated bonding costs.
– Follow Caitlin Anderson on Twitter @EdinaSunCurrent
